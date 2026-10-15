On Thursday, Old Forester unveiled the Tribute Series, a new annual premium, age-stated release. The inaugural 2026 edition is a 12-year-old bourbon bottled at 115 proof (57.5% ABV). It is available beginning Thursday in limited quantities at select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $299.99.

The bourbon comes in a collectible bottle inspired by Old Forester’s holiday decanter collection. The brand introduced the decanter series in 1950, and the annual decanters ran from 1954 through 1969. The new bottle is architectural glass with vertical facets, metallic accents and a metallic stopper engraved with Old Forester’s historic quality statement.

According to the brand, The Tribute Series is built from Old Forester’s “highest age-stated stock” rather than single-barrel or single-lot selections. Each release will be bottled between 110 and 125 proof. The brand ties the series to its record of firsts, including its first twice-barreled expression and its heat-cycled maturation.

“The Tribute Series celebrates the craftsmanship and innovation that has defined Old Forester for generations,” said Caleb Trigo, Assistant Master Distiller. “By bringing together some of our most mature whisky and drawing inspiration from an important chapter in our design history, we’ve created an expression that honors where Old Forester has been while showcasing what makes our whisky distinctive today.”

Old Forester’s official tasting notes for the 2026 release:

Nose: Warm caramel, sweet leather, golden raisins and dark cherries

Palate: Cherry and candied walnuts evolving into sweet cinnamon and cardamom

Finish: Long, with toasted oak, peppercorn, cherry preserves and black tea

Old Forester sent us an early sample of the first Tribute Series bourbon for review, and we were very impressed. Click here to find our full review, tasting notes and scoring.