The Cocktail Collection is adding two ready-to-serve cocktails to its lineup for the holiday season: a limited-edition Crown Royal Salted Caramel Old Fashioned and a year-round Baileys Chocolate Espresso Martini.

Both are available now at retailers nationwide in 375 ml and 750 ml bottles. The Crown Royal cocktail is bottled at 30% ABV, while the Baileys expression comes in at 17% ABV.

The Crown Royal Salted Caramel Old Fashioned combines Crown Royal Canadian whisky with salted caramel, vanilla, toasted sugar and orange bitters. The Baileys Chocolate Espresso Martini blends Baileys Irish Cream with vodka, Irish whiskey, and chocolate and espresso flavors.

The two releases are part of The Cocktail Collection, Diageo’s portfolio of premixed cocktails made with spirits from its brands, including Crown Royal, Baileys, Ketel One, Bulleit and Casamigos.

“Our fans already know and love and perfectly balanced cocktails ready to pour straight from the bottle,” Kelly Moran, brand director of The Cocktail Collection, said in a news release. “Salted caramel and chocolate espresso are two flavor profiles that just scream holiday, so they were a natural addition to the collection during the most festive time of the year.”

Both cocktails are designed to be served with minimal preparation. The Crown Royal Old Fashioned can be poured over ice and garnished with a caramel square. The Baileys Chocolate Espresso Martini can be shaken with ice, strained into a chilled martini glass and topped with coffee beans.

The Crown Royal Salted Caramel Old Fashioned is a limited-time release, while the Baileys Chocolate Espresso Martini will remain in the lineup year-round. The Cocktail Collection is available nationwide. Consumers can find nearby retailers through the brand’s website.