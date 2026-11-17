On Tuesday, Michter’s announced the return of Michter’s 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon, which returns to market for the first time since 2023, with shipments to retailers, bars and restaurants set to begin Dec. 1. The limited-release bourbon carries a suggested retail price of $1,500 per bottle.

The 2026 release is bottled at 116.2 proof (58.1% ABV). Michter’s only releases a bourbon this rare once Master Distiller Dan McKee and Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson approved the release.

“Our Michter’s 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon is one of the rarest whiskeys that we ever release,” Michter’s President Joseph J. Magliocco said in a news release. “As a bourbon lover, I so look forward to it because it offers the extraordinary flavor nuances of a decades old whiskey without being overly oaked.”

Aging bourbon for more than 25 years presents a challenge because the spirit must mature in new, charred oak barrels. Wilson, who oversees the company’s aging operations, said the process requires patience and close attention to the whiskey as it develops.

“There is no substitute for patience,” Wilson said. “It takes an extraordinary amount of care, attention to detail, and precision to produce beautifully aged, rich, complex, flavorful whiskeys with a significant age profile. Our team’s unwavering commitment to quality really allows an older aged whiskey to showcase its bold elegance, balance and integration resulting in a Michter’s 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon that creates a deeply resonant and defining moment in your whiskey journey.”

McKee described the selected barrels as having aromas and flavors that include stone fruit, raisins, toffee, cinnamon and sweet tobacco. Those tasting notes were provided by the distillery.

The release follows a milestone year for Michter’s. In August, Drinks International named the brand the World’s Most Admired Whiskey for the fourth time, an unprecedented achievement in the publication’s annual ranking. The list is compiled through votes from an international panel of drinks buyers, journalists, bartenders and whisky experts.

Michter’s operates its main distillery in Shively, Kentucky, along with a second distillery in Louisville’s historic Fort Nelson Building. The company also farms estate-grown grain on a 205-acre property in Springfield, Kentucky.

The 25-year bourbon will be available in limited quantities beginning Dec. 1, with actual availability varying by market.