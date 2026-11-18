On Wednesday, Buffalo Trace unveiled the 2026 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection is here, bringing back six of the most sought-after annual American whiskey releases and introducing a significant change to one of them.

Each whiskey carries a suggested retail price of $154.99, although limited availability and retailer pricing may vary (i.e., if you actually ever see one of these bottles for anywhere near that suggested price, buy it without hesitation).

The biggest development in the 2026 lineup involves Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye, which marks its 20th anniversary with a new age requirement. Beginning with the 2026 release, all THH will now be constructed from barrels aged at least 12 years.

Bottled at 130 proof, the uncut and unfiltered rye represents the most significant change to the expression since its debut in 2006.

“The Buffalo Trace Antique Collection has always been about honoring the people and brands that helped build this Distillery while sharing whiskeys that reflect the patience and craftsmanship behind their production,” Buffalo Trace Distillery Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley said in a news release. “As we celebrate 20 years of Thomas H. Handy, we’re excited to mark an important milestone for the brand. Composing future releases from barrels aged a minimum of 12 years allows us to reveal a new dimension of the whiskey while preserving the bold rye character that has defined Thomas H. Handy since the beginning.”

The 2026 Buffalo Trace Antique collection comprises:

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye: 130 proof

130 proof Sazerac Rye 18 Year Old: 90 proof

90 proof Eagle Rare 17 Year Old: 101 proof

101 proof George T. Stagg: 130.9 proof

130.9 proof William Larue Weller: 121.9 proof

121.9 proof E.H. Taylor Bottled-in-Bond: 100 proof

The E.H. Taylor expression joined the Antique Collection in 2025, bringing the annual lineup to six whiskeys. The collection was first introduced in 2000 to showcase Buffalo Trace’s aged whiskey portfolio and honor influential figures in the distillery’s history.

The collection will be sold individually, rather than only as a six-bottle set. Buffalo Trace also plans to offer a limited number of bottles through Legacy de Forge, a platform powered by BlockBar for purchasing rare and limited-release spirits. Shipping restrictions apply.