MGP Ingredients will rebrand as Sempreon on Nov. 2 and change its Nasdaq ticker symbol from MGPI to CASK, bringing its branded spirits, distilling and specialty ingredients businesses under a new corporate identity.

The Atchison, Kansas-based company, is best known for its enormous Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery, which produces some of the most whiskey in the U.S. The company announced the planned changes Wednesday. Its spirits portfolio includes Penelope, Yellowstone, Rebel and Remus bourbons, along with tequila brands and other spirits. The company also produces distilled spirits for other businesses and specialty ingredients for food manufacturers.

The rebrand follows a period of expansion that included MGP’s acquisition of Luxco in 2021 and Penelope Bourbon in 2023. The company said the new name reflects its growth beyond its original distilling operations and brings its three business segments under one identity.

The company will use “Tradition Looking Forward” as a guiding phrase for the new identity. It also plans to retain the MGP and Lux Row names for its distilleries as it adopts the Sempreon corporate brand.

The Sempreon name is derived from “Semper,” Latin for “always,” and “Aion,” the Greek word for “eternity,” according to the company. Its stated mission is “Creating moments that matter. Building a legacy that lasts.”

“Sempreon is the next chapter for a company that’s been building toward this for years,” CEO Julie Francis said. “This name brings all three of our businesses under one identity.”

3 Businesses Under a Single Name

Sempreon will encompass three business segments: Branded Spirits, Distilling Solutions and Ingredient Solutions.

Branded Spirits includes the company’s portfolio of owned brands, spanning bourbon, whiskey, tequila and other categories. Its labels include Ezra Brooks, Blood Oath, Lux Row, El Mayor, Exotico and Everclear, in addition to Penelope, Yellowstone, Rebel and Remus.

The company is also expanding its consumer-facing whiskey offerings. Its recently introduced MGP Chapter One: Out of the Shadows is a 10-year-old, 111-proof straight bourbon released under the MGP name.

Distilling Solutions provides production services to spirits companies, including distillation, aging and blending. MGP’s Lawrenceburg, Indiana, distillery has supported more than 1,000 American whiskey customers since 2012, according to the company.

Ingredient Solutions produces specialty ingredients such as wheat proteins, starches, dietary fibers and texturized proteins for food manufacturers.

A Hard Time for the Business

The announcement follows a difficult stretch for MGP’s bulk whiskey business. In the second quarter of 2026, sales from its Distilling Solutions segment’s whiskey operations fell 59% to $29.2 million. The company has also scaled back production in response to elevated barrel inventories and softened demand across the American whiskey industry.

In September, the company introduced MGP Chapter One: Out of the Shadows, a 10-year-old straight bourbon that marked the first time the distiller had released a consumer-facing whiskey under the MGP name — in hindsight, an interesting move to make just a month ahead of a major rebrand.