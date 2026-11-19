Heaven Hill Bourbon is launching its first national advertising campaign, marking a new effort to build the profile of its namesake whiskey portfolio and highlight the Kentucky distillery’s family ownership.

Called “Distilling What Matters,” the campaign introduces a new visual identity and brand voice for the Heaven Hill Bourbon lineup. The portfolio includes Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond 7-Year, Bottled-in-Bond Double Mash, the Parker’s Heritage Collection and Grain to Glass series.

The Shapira family has owned and led Heaven Hill since its founding in 1935. The campaign centers on the values the company says have guided its whiskey production across more than 90 years of family ownership.

“Our story isn’t just about looking back, it’s about carrying something forward,” said Molly Vincent, Heaven Hill’s director of luxury and heritage whiskeys. “This campaign reflects the care our family puts into every bottle we make for you to share with yours. After all, this is more than just a Bourbon for us, it’s our family heirloom.”

The campaign includes new social media content, a redesigned brand identity and 30- and 60-second advertisements for connected TV and digital platforms. The visual approach draws on historic distillery marks, archival imagery and lettering from the brand’s bottle labels.

The advertisements feature second-generation family owner and Executive Chairman Max Shapira sharing a pour with his daughter, third-generation family owner and Co-President Kate Latts. The two appear in Kentucky fields beneath a white oak tree that represents the Heaven Hill family tree.

“Distilling What Matters” is running nationally across audio platforms, with connected TV and paid social placements in select markets. Heaven Hill developed the campaign with Minneapolis-based creative agency MONO.

The launch comes as Heaven Hill continues to promote its namesake bourbon range alongside a broader portfolio that includes brands such as Elijah Craig, Evan Williams and Old Fitzgerald.

Watch the 30-second video spot below: