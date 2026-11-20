Darius Rucker says he regularly drank a full bottle of Jim Beam whiskey each day during his years with Hootie & the Blowfish, describing a period of heavy drinking and drug use in the band’s early touring days.

“I used to drink a bottle of Jim Beam a day,” Rucker, 60, said in his new documentary, Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie, which premiered Monday.

The singer-songwriter also described how drug use became part of the band’s lifestyle as it began touring.

“The drugs began very innocently” with “a little pot” and some acid, Rucker recalled, per PEOPLE. After the group got a tour bus, he said he returned one night to find two bandmates preparing cocaine.

“We earned our reputation. We were a crazy band, and it was rock and roll,” he said.

Rucker also recounted buying a large quantity of mushrooms from a friend. He recalled offering $30,000 for the drugs and returning with two garbage bags of them, which the group kept in freezers for two and a half years.

The documentary also revisits how drug use affected the band’s performances. Hootie & the Blowfish guitarist Mark Bryan recalled a London concert when Rucker took ecstasy before the show. Bryan said he felt the band was losing the crowd and that the two got into a major argument backstage.

Rucker said he had taken the drug shortly before the performance and acknowledged that he could have waited until after the show. He recalled introducing songs the band was not playing while onstage.

Rucker, Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim Sonefeld formed Hootie & the Blowfish, which became one of the biggest rock acts of the 1990s. The documentary looks back at the band’s rise and the experiences behind its reputation.

Rucker discussed the difficulty of making the film during an interview at the 2026 CMA Awards in Nashville. He said the project took three years and involved numerous conversations, but that seeing the finished documentary and its reception made the process worthwhile.