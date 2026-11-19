Bardstown Bourbon Co. is closing out 2026 with a new limited-release bourbon that it’s hailing as “the distillery’s deepest exploration yet of what American oak alone can do to bourbon.” The Kentucky distillery’s latest Distillery Reserve expression, Oak Encore, arrives Black Friday, Nov. 27, with a blend of bourbons aged between eight and 19 years. The release combines extra-aged whiskey with Bardstown Bourbon Co.’s own estate-distilled bourbon, while six of the eight barrels in the blend received additional maturation in American oak.

Oak Encore is built around five bourbon components: 69% 12-year-old Kentucky bourbon, 11% 16-year-old Kentucky bourbon, 10% 8-year-old Kentucky bourbon, 5% 19-year-old Indiana bourbon and 5% 18-year-old Kentucky bourbon. The 8-year-old bourbon is distilled by Bardstown Bourbon Co., while the remaining barrels are sourced from undisclosed distilleries.

The pure focus on American oak is a central part of the release. Six of the eight barrels selected for the final blend were double-barreled in new American oak, giving the whiskey additional contact with unused wood.

“With Oak Encore, we had the opportunity to expand upon that rich and flavorful taste profile and push those attributes even further through extended aging and double barreling in American oak,” Dan Callaway, master blender at Bardstown Bourbon Co., said in a news release.

Oak Encore continues the Distillery Reserve Series’ exploration of blending, maturation and unusual barrel treatments. Previous releases have included Cathedral, which used 300-year-old French oak barrels; a collaboration with Japan’s Mars Distillery involving Japanese oak; and Cascadia, a bourbon finished in Garryana oak from the Pacific Northwest.

With Oak Encore, the distillery turns its attention to one of bourbon’s most fundamental ingredients. It’s an approach that puts the whiskey’s age and barrel influence front and center, rather than relying on an unconventional finishing cask to distinguish the release.

We had the opportunity to taste Oak Encore ahead of its release, and we came away extremely impressed. It’s a rich bourbon loaded with cherry, caramel, toasted oak, brown sugar and dark chocolate, with a long finish featuring toasted marshmallow, crème brûlée and graham cracker. Impressively, despite the considerable oak influence from its age and additional barrel treatment, the bourbon manages to avoid becoming overly woody or tannic. In short, it’s one of the best bourbons we’ve tasted all year.

Click here to read our full review of Bardstown Bourbon Co. Oak Encore for our complete tasting notes and to see what score we gave it.

Oak Encore will be available in limited quantities beginning Black Friday, Nov. 27, at Bardstown Bourbon Co.’s distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky, and its Louisville Tasting Room. The suggested retail price is $99.99 for a 375-milliliter bottle.

Both locations will also offer a special Distillery Reserve flight featuring Cascadia, Mars and Oak Encore for $40. The distillery says the flight may provide one of the last opportunities to taste and purchase Cascadia, which is nearing sellout.