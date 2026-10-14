Old Fitzgerald Bourbon and designer Jonathan Adler have teamed up on a limited-edition backgammon set priced at $425, bringing the Kentucky whiskey brand’s signature green and brass details to the classic board game.

The Jonathan Adler x Old Fitzgerald Backgammon Set is available now through the Heaven Hill Distillery Shop, with select quantities also offered through Adler’s website. Orders placed by Dec. 14 are expected to arrive before the holidays, making the set a potential gift for bourbon drinkers, backgammon players and design collectors.

The collaboration combines Old Fitzgerald’s whiskey heritage with Adler’s bold patterns and playful motifs. The set features the bourbon brand’s signature shades of green and a brushed brass key motif inspired by its longtime “Your Key to Hospitality” tagline.

Adler, a potter and designer whose namesake home furnishings brand sells products ranging from ceramics to furniture, said the partnership gave him an opportunity to add a more glamorous look to a familiar game.

“The backgammon set I created with Old Fitzgerald takes my favorite game and makes it even more glamorous,” Adler said in a news release. “Old Fitzgerald and I nailed it, if I do say so myself.”

Old Fitzgerald traces its history to the late 1800s and is known for its wheated bourbon and distinctive decanter releases. The brand was first trademarked in 1884 and became part of Heaven Hill’s portfolio in 1999.

“Bourbon and backgammon have always been a timeless pairing, united by tradition, ritual and the belief that the best things are meant to be savored and enjoyed in good company,” said Leslie Word, Old Fitzgerald brand manager.

The set is designed for game nights, cocktail hours and holiday gatherings. Old Fitzgerald recommends pairing it with the brand’s Bottled-in-Bond 7-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon, a year-round expression introduced in 2025.