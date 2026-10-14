Old Fitzgerald Bourbon and Jonathan Adler Release $425 Backgammon Set

David MorrowOct 14th, 2026, 5:42 pm
Old Fitzgerald Jonathan Adler

(Photo: Heaven Hill)

Old Fitzgerald Bourbon and designer Jonathan Adler have teamed up on a limited-edition backgammon set priced at $425, bringing the Kentucky whiskey brand’s signature green and brass details to the classic board game.

The Jonathan Adler x Old Fitzgerald Backgammon Set is available now through the Heaven Hill Distillery Shop, with select quantities also offered through Adler’s website. Orders placed by Dec. 14 are expected to arrive before the holidays, making the set a potential gift for bourbon drinkers, backgammon players and design collectors.

The collaboration combines Old Fitzgerald’s whiskey heritage with Adler’s bold patterns and playful motifs. The set features the bourbon brand’s signature shades of green and a brushed brass key motif inspired by its longtime “Your Key to Hospitality” tagline.

Adler, a potter and designer whose namesake home furnishings brand sells products ranging from ceramics to furniture, said the partnership gave him an opportunity to add a more glamorous look to a familiar game.

“The backgammon set I created with Old Fitzgerald takes my favorite game and makes it even more glamorous,” Adler said in a news release. “Old Fitzgerald and I nailed it, if I do say so myself.”

Old Fitzgerald traces its history to the late 1800s and is known for its wheated bourbon and distinctive decanter releases. The brand was first trademarked in 1884 and became part of Heaven Hill’s portfolio in 1999.

“Bourbon and backgammon have always been a timeless pairing, united by tradition, ritual and the belief that the best things are meant to be savored and enjoyed in good company,” said Leslie Word, Old Fitzgerald brand manager.

The set is designed for game nights, cocktail hours and holiday gatherings. Old Fitzgerald recommends pairing it with the brand’s Bottled-in-Bond 7-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon, a year-round expression introduced in 2025.

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David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is a whiskey critic and the Editor In Chief of The Daily Pour and has been with the company since 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting beverages, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports, traveling and checking out breweries.

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