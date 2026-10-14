On Wednesday, Still Austin Whiskey Co. announced the official opening of The Still Austin Quarter, a 15,000-square-foot live music, food and cocktail destination in South Austin. The venue will hold its public grand opening Nov. 5 with live performances by Shakey Graves and DJ Adrian Quesada.

Located at 4211 Willow Springs Road in The Yard development, The Still Austin Quarter features four spaces: the Atrium, Vinyl Lounge, Music Room and a private event space. The venue can accommodate about 500 guests, including 125 outdoor seats.

The Nov. 5 celebration will feature Shakey Graves performing in the Music Room at 7:30 p.m. and Quesada playing a DJ set in the Vinyl Lounge beginning at 7 p.m. Food and beverage service will be available.

The venue is designed around the character featured on Still Austin’s flagship bourbon label, known as The Musician. Its rooms draw on Austin’s musical history through concert posters, artist portraits, a collection of more than 5,000 vinyl records and design details inspired by musical instruments and whiskey production.

“I could not be more excited to open The Still Austin Quarter,” Still Austin co-founder and CEO Chris Seals said in a news release. “It stands as a celebration of the artists who have made our city so special.”

Live Music, Vinyl and Austin History

The Music Room is designed for close listening, with acoustics developed by Steven Durr Designs, which has worked on more than 2,000 recording and performance facilities. The room will host live performances on Friday and Saturday nights, with select weeknight shows throughout the season.

The Vinyl Lounge features a bar modeled after a Fender Stratocaster guitar and a collection of more than 5,000 albums. Its walls include posters and artwork associated with Austin’s music scene.

The Atrium incorporates a red spiral staircase from Seals’ former home, charred wood inspired by the interior of an oak barrel and portraits of Texas-connected musicians Charlie Sexton, Sarah Jarosz and Gary Clark Jr.

A separate private event space is designed for community gatherings and pays tribute to women in Austin music. It also houses the complete collection of Still Austin Distillery Reserve whiskey releases, created through collaborations between the distillery and local artists.

Upcoming performances include Garrett T. Capps on Oct. 23, Courtney Santana on Oct. 30 and Caroline Hale on Nov. 6. The venue’s calendar also features local performers, DJ sets and an open group lesson in two-step dancing on Oct. 24.

Cocktails and Food at The Still Austin Quarter

The cocktail menu centers on Still Austin spirits, with drinks including the Bourbon Peach Tea, made with The Musician Straight Bourbon Whiskey, grilled peach, black tea and aromatic bitters; the Barrelhouse Cherry, made with The Artist Straight Rye Whiskey, candied cherry and toasted walnuts; and the Queen Bee, made with The Naturalist American Gin, basil and honey.

Other options include the Hill Country Sour, the Pea Flower Cosmo, the Still Austin Old Fashioned and a gin and tonic. The bar also offers house-made aperitifs, amaros and herbal liqueurs, along with beer and wine.

The food menu includes shareable appetizers and larger dishes designed to accompany drinks and live music. Highlights include jalapeño popper deviled eggs, smoked pork belly bites, steak frites, a grilled yellowfin tuna bowl, a chicken Philly sandwich and a wedge salad.

The Still Austin Quarter is open Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Food service ends one hour before closing. The venue is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Dedicated parking is available.

For more information and the latest event listings, visit Still Austin’s website or follow @stillatxquarter on Instagram.