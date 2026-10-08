Buffalo Trace Distillery is bringing back its after-dark Halloween experience this month, with Night at the Distillery returning for a second year with more dates, new stories and additional locations across the historic Frankfort, Kentucky, property.

The event runs Thursdays through Saturdays starting this week through Halloween on Oct. 31. Tickets cost $25 per person, with reservations available now.

The 21-and-over experience combines stories from Buffalo Trace’s history and local folklore with bourbon and seasonal cocktail tastings. Guests will explore the distillery grounds after dark, passing illuminated warehouses, barrels, trees and pumpkins while visiting different stops throughout the property.

Among the stories featured this year are unexplained voices reportedly heard around Warehouse C, the history behind the Buffalo Trace name and love letters discovered beneath the floorboards of the Blanton family home.

The experience is designed to blur the line between documented distillery history and local lore, with storytellers sharing tales that have been passed down through generations.

At Buffalo Trace’s Night at the Distillery, Each guest will receive a neat pour of Eagle Rare 12 Year Old Bourbon along with a tasting of three seasonal cocktails made with Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bourbon, Blanton’s Single Barrel and Wheatley Vodka.

The event also includes a seasonal treat from the John G. Carlisle Cafe and a commemorative Night at the Distillery tote bag.

The 2026 cocktail lineup includes five options:

Pearanormal Activity: Pear, apple cider, citrus and autumn spice, made with E.H. Taylor Small Batch or Wheatley Vodka.

Pear, apple cider, citrus and autumn spice, made with E.H. Taylor Small Batch or Wheatley Vodka. Albert Bacon Bloody Mary: A savory, smoky Bloody Mary inspired by Albert “Bacon” Blanton and topped with candied bacon.

A savory, smoky Bloody Mary inspired by Albert “Bacon” Blanton and topped with candied bacon. Maple After Midnight: Blanton’s Single Barrel with maple spice, blood orange and cranberry, finished with candied bacon.

Blanton’s Single Barrel with maple spice, blood orange and cranberry, finished with candied bacon. The Old Frightened: A Halloween take on an Old Fashioned made with Buffalo Trace Bourbon, brown sugar, orange, vanilla and baking spice.

A Halloween take on an Old Fashioned made with Buffalo Trace Bourbon, brown sugar, orange, vanilla and baking spice. The Witching Sour: A seasonal sour combining tart cherry, apple, cinnamon and citrus, made with Wheatley Vodka.

Guests can choose three cocktails to sample during their visit.

Buffalo Trace Expands the Experience

Buffalo Trace introduced Night at the Distillery in 2025 and has expanded the event for its second year with additional dates, new locations and more stories drawn from its history.

“Buffalo Trace Distillery has more than 200 years of incredible stories, traditions and memories within these grounds, and there’s something truly special about watching them come to life after dark,” Buffalo Trace General Manager Tyler Adams said in a news release.

The distillery dates its history to 1775 and operates as a National Historic Landmark in Frankfort. Its grounds include historic warehouses and buildings associated with figures such as E.H. Taylor Jr., George T. Stagg and Albert B. Blanton.

Night at the Distillery is limited to guests 21 and older.