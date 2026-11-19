A federal judge in Chicago has allowed a trade secrets lawsuit over the relaunch of Trump Vodka to move forward in Illinois, rejecting defendants’ efforts to have the case dismissed or transferred.

U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso of the Northern District of Illinois denied motions filed by Sameet Patel, Zohair Sultan and three related companies, ruling Nov. 18 that the court has jurisdiction over the defendants. The judge also rejected their argument that the Trump Organization needed to be added as a defendant.

The lawsuit was brought by 45 Spirits LLC, its co-founder Richard DeCicco and co-founder Timothy Klintworth. They allege that Patel and Sultan used confidential business information to take over an opportunity to license the Trump name for a vodka brand, ultimately launching a competing venture through 47 Spirits.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages they value at more than $300 million, according to their legal representatives.

The dispute began in 2024, when Klintworth approached Sultan about investing in 45 Spirits. According to the complaint, Sultan introduced Patel as a potential investor, and the pair received detailed information about the company’s business plans after agreeing to keep the information confidential.

In May 2025, Sultan told Klintworth that he and Patel were interested in investing several million dollars but needed additional time to arrange the money. The plaintiffs allege that the discussions led Klintworth to delay finalizing a licensing agreement with the Trump Organization.

During that period, Patel formed 47 Spirits. On June 4, 2025, the Trump Organization informed Klintworth that it would instead license the Trump name to Patel’s company.

The plaintiffs allege that Sultan and Patel used the investment discussions to obtain confidential information, delay 45 Spirits’ deal and establish a competing business based on its plans. Their claims include trade secret misappropriation, copyright infringement, fraud and tortious interference with a business expectancy.

In his ruling, Alonso found that the alleged communications between Sultan and Klintworth, who was based in Chicago, provided a sufficient connection to Illinois for the case to proceed there. The judge said that, for purposes of deciding the motions, he accepted the plaintiffs’ allegations that Sultan solicited confidential information for Patel and deliberately delayed the licensing deal.

The ruling also rejected the defendants’ argument that the Trump Organization was a required party to the lawsuit. Alonso wrote that the damages sought involved the plaintiffs and defendants, not the Trump Organization. He added that even if the organization were required to participate, the appropriate remedy would be to add it to the case rather than dismiss it.

The judge also found that Illinois was a proper venue because communications central to the dispute were sent to Klintworth while he was in Chicago.

The decision does not determine whether the defendants misappropriated trade secrets or committed the other alleged misconduct. It addresses whether the case can be heard in Illinois, leaving the underlying claims to be resolved as the litigation continues.

“We are pleased with the Court’s decision denying entirely defendants’ motions to dismiss and look forward to trying the case in Chicago,” said Scott Danner, a partner at Holwell Shuster & Goldberg LLP and lead counsel for 45 Spirits.

The parties were ordered to submit a joint status report by Nov. 25 outlining the next steps in the case.