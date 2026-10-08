On Thursday, Sazerac’s The Last Drop Distillers unveiled a 22-year-old Barbados rum created by Foursquare Distillery owner and master distiller Richard Seale.

The release, called The Last Drop Release No. 43, marks two milestones: it is the first rum in The Last Drop’s Signature Creation series and the oldest expression ever bottled by Foursquare, one of the world’s most highly regarded rum distilleries.

Just 566 bottles will be available worldwide. The release carries a suggested retail price of $1,700 per 700-milliliter bottle

Bottled at 53% ABV (106 proof), the rum spent its more than two decades of maturation in Barbados, including time in ex-bourbon casks before a final three-year finish in old Port pipes.

Seale said the project had been in development since the early days of The Last Drop Assembly, a collective of leading distillers and blenders formed by The Last Drop.

“I had this 2004 blend in mind for The Last Drop from the earliest days of my involvement with The Last Drop Assembly,” Seale said in a news release. “It was a rum we believed would reward time.”

According to The Last Drop, the rum opens with aromas of marzipan, grapefruit zest, plum and guava, followed by notes of pineapple, redcurrant, treacle and baking spice, with tobacco and clove on the finish.

About Foursquare Rum

Founded in 1995 and located in St. Philip, Barbados, Foursquare Distillery has become one of the most influential names in premium rum under Seale. The fourth-generation distiller is known for blending traditional Barbados rum-making with technical innovation and has been a leading voice for authenticity and transparency in the category.

Each bottle of Release No. 43 is presented in a handcrafted wooden case and includes a signed certificate, a tasting book and a 50-milliliter miniature bottle intended to let owners sample the spirit before opening the full release.

The Last Drop 22 Year Old Barbados Rum will begin shipping through Sazerac’s distribution network in October and will also be available in limited quantities through online luxury spirits marketplace Legacy de Forge.