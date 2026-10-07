Constellation Brands is expanding into the sports drink-inspired RTD category with its acquisition of SpikedAde, a spirit-based ready-to-drink brand that combines familiar sports drink flavors with vodka.

The deal gives Constellation 100% ownership of SpikedAde for $75 million upfront, with up to another $278 million in performance-based payments possible over the next five years.

Constellation announced the acquisition Tuesday, saying the deal will strengthen its position in the fast-growing RTD market and give the company a foothold in the emerging “Ade” segment.

SpikedAde will become part of Constellation’s Beer Division. The company plans to take over production oversight, marketing and distribution while integrating the brand into its Gold Network distributor system.

The brand currently has an established presence in the eastern U.S. and will use Constellation’s distribution network to expand its reach across the country.

“We’re excited to build on the strong foundation the SpikedAde team has created and leverage our proven capabilities to accelerate growth, expand the brand’s reach, and unlock new opportunities for the platform over time,” Constellation President and CEO Nicholas Fink said in a news release.

What Is SpikedAde?

SpikedAde is a non-carbonated, vodka-based RTD that contains zero sugar and 100 calories. The brand is positioned around familiar sports drink flavors and is aimed at the growing market for spirit-based canned and bottled cocktails.

Constellation described the “Ade” segment as an emerging category of spirit-based RTDs inspired by sports drink flavors. SpikedAde was among the early brands to establish a presence in the space.

The company said SpikedAde has posted early growth through expanding distribution, account growth and high reorder rates.

SpikedAde founder and CEO Jason Cohen said the brand was created around the intersection of performance, lifestyle and social occasions.

“With Constellation’s scale and expertise behind it, we’re excited to see SpikedAde reach even more consumers with its distinctive positioning and continue its remarkable growth trajectory,” Cohen said.

RTD Market Continues to Expand

Constellation’s acquisition comes as spirit-based RTDs continue to gain ground in the U.S. beverage alcohol market.

According to Circana data cited by Constellation, dollar sales for the spirit-based RTD category increased 25% during the 52 weeks ending Aug. 30, 2026.

The company said SpikedAde’s early performance and position in the emerging category made it an opportunity to expand its RTD portfolio while targeting changing consumer preferences.

The acquisition also gives SpikedAde access to a significantly larger distribution network. Constellation’s portfolio includes major beer brands such as Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and Pacifico, along with wine and spirits brands.

The company said the SpikedAde team will be integrated into its Beer Division as Constellation assumes responsibility for production, marketing and distribution.