Julie Henderson, the wife of bourbon entrepreneur Wes Henderson, has filed for divorce after family members accused him of secretly recording relatives and others in private situations, including footage allegedly showing him having sex with women outside the marriage.

Julie Henderson filed the petition Oct. 19 in Jefferson Family Court, saying the marriage was “irretrievably broken with no possible hopes of reconciliation,” the Daily Mail reported Wednesday. She also asked the court to seal the proceedings, but a judge denied that request Nov. 3. The judge said the parties could seek to seal or redact individual filings.

The divorce follows a June lawsuit filed by family members accusing Wes Henderson of placing hidden cameras in his homes and recording people without their knowledge. The complaint alleges that relatives discovered at least 15 concealed cameras while staying at his vacation home in Florida in June 2025. Some devices were reportedly capable of live-streaming.

According to the lawsuit, footage captured family members in various states of undress, using bathrooms and engaging in intimate activity. The complaint also alleges that some underage relatives were recorded nude and that cameras captured Henderson having sex with women other than his wife.

The family members further alleged that cameras were found at the couple’s home in Oldham County, Kentucky, and that some recordings came from SD cards connected to The Kentucky Castle, a hotel and event venue Henderson purchased in 2023.

Henderson’s attorney has denied the allegations. In comments to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the attorney said his client “unequivocally denies the allegations in the lawsuit” and was prepared to defend himself. The attorney also said he understood the complaint would be voluntarily dismissed.

A spokesperson for Henderson separately told the Daily Mail that the matter was private and that he would not comment further. The spokesperson said the proceedings were unrelated to other recent matters that had received media coverage.

The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed an investigation into the allegations. A spokesperson told the Daily Mail that Homeland Security Investigations could not provide further information because of the ongoing investigation.

Henderson, 60, is best known for co-founding Angel’s Envy with his father, master distiller Lincoln Henderson. Bacardi acquired the bourbon brand in 2015 in a deal reportedly valued at $150 million. Wes Henderson was inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame.

He later acquired The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, and launched True Story Whiskey, with plans for a $92 million distillery nearby. Following the allegations, the board of TKC Distilling removed Henderson as CEO in October. His son Kyle Henderson took over leadership responsibilities while the company announced an independent investigation.

The Kentucky Castle’s day-to-day operations have since been taken over by Premier Hospitality Kentucky. The company has said it remains committed to guest safety and privacy.

Henderson’s family members are seeking damages for alleged invasion of privacy and other claims. The allegations have not been proven in court, and no criminal charges have been announced.