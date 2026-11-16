A British Columbia tribunal has ordered WestJet to compensate two passengers for a canceled flight that left them delayed overnight, while allowing reimbursement for only half of their alcohol expenses, the Canadian Press reported.

The B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal awarded Kevin and Susan Myles $1,000 each under Canada’s air passenger protection regulations after finding the 2024 cancellation of their flight from Cancun, Mexico, to Kamloops, British Columbia, was within the airline’s control.

WestJet argued the cancellation was necessary for safety-related maintenance. However, the tribunal’s Nov. 13 decision found the problem stemmed from the airline’s lack of required tools for scheduled maintenance.

The couple also sought reimbursement for meals purchased during the delay, including $79.90 in alcohol expenses. Their total meal claim was $144.57.

The tribunal said Canada’s air passenger protection regulations do not specifically prohibit reimbursement for alcoholic beverages. However, it found the couple’s alcohol expenses were unreasonable given that they accounted for more than half of the total meal bill.

The decision awarded the passengers half of their alcohol expenses, along with just under $65 for food.

The tribunal also rejected the couple’s request for an additional $1,550 over a cabin downgrade. WestJet had already provided $157 in WestJet dollars, and the passengers did not submit evidence showing the cost of their original fares.

The case highlights how reimbursement claims for expenses during flight disruptions can be assessed individually, even when passengers qualify for compensation under air passenger protection rules.