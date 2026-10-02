Kentucky bourbon maker Wes Henderson has been accused in a lawsuit of secretly recording family members and other people with hidden cameras, including alleged footage of sexual activity at The Kentucky Castle, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported Friday.

The allegations are contained in a lawsuit filed in June in Oldham County, Kentucky. The case has since been sealed, and no criminal charges have been filed in connection with the allegations, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Henderson, a Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame member and the founder of Angel’s Envy, has not publicly responded to the allegations.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the lawsuit accuses Henderson of invasion of privacy, voyeurism and possession or viewing of material portraying a sexual performance by a minor. The family members who filed the lawsuit were not identified by the newspaper because of the nature of the allegations.

Lawsuit Alleges Dozens Were Recorded

According to the complaint, family members were vacationing at Henderson’s home near Melbourne, Florida, in June 2025 when they discovered multiple hidden cameras, including devices capable of live-streaming.

The family allegedly removed about 15 cameras and their SD cards and later reviewed some of the recordings. According to the lawsuit, the footage showed people in various stages of undress, people using the restroom and intimate sexual activity.

The complaint alleges that some of the cameras were disguised as fire alarms, clocks, speakers, fans, charging blocks and outlet extenders. One was allegedly installed in a bathroom air vent above a toilet.

The lawsuit says the cameras ultimately identified about 40 people who were allegedly recorded without their knowledge.

It also alleges that footage showed Henderson installing some of the cameras and positioning them to record views of beds, and that recordings captured Henderson having sex with women other than his wife, as well as other adults engaging in sexual activity, per the Lexington Herald-Leader.

One portion of the filing alleges that footage showed an unidentified person, potentially a minor, using a restroom. The complaint says the individual appeared to be carrying a portable medical device.

Alleged Recordings at Kentucky Castle

The lawsuit also alleges that some of the recordings came from cameras or SD cards that captured sexual activity at The Kentucky Castle, the Versailles hospitality property Henderson has owned since 2023.

Henderson purchased the Kentucky Castle through TKC Hospitality Group for $19 million in 2023. The property includes a hotel, restaurant, wedding and event spaces and other hospitality operations.

The Herald-Leader reported that the lawsuit’s filing specifically references recordings at the Kentucky Castle in connection with one of Henderson’s business interests.

The newspaper reported that Henderson’s family members also received permission from his wife to search the couple’s Oldham County home for additional recording devices. According to the lawsuit, they allegedly found another 15 similar cameras there.

The complaint further alleges that footage showed Henderson placing cameras in other people’s homes.

Evidence Turned Over to Law Enforcement

According to the lawsuit, the family members contacted law enforcement and turned over the cameras, SD cards and recorded material from both the Florida and Kentucky properties.

The complaint says law enforcement continues to hold the evidence.

The lawsuit alleges that Henderson apologized for his actions and asked family members for forgiveness through text messages after he was confronte.

The plaintiffs are seeking punitive damages for alleged pain and suffering and medical expenses and have requested a jury trial.

Henderson is best known as the co-founder of Angel’s Envy, the bourbon brand he launched with his father, Lincoln Henderson. Bacardi acquired Angel’s Envy in 2015 in a deal reportedly valued at $150 million.

Henderson later purchased the Kentucky Castle and launched True Story Whiskey through Saga Spirits Group. The brand released its first whiskey in 2024 as Henderson pursued plans for a new distillery and tourism development in Versailles.

Those distillery plans are currently on hold. Henderson previously told the Herald-Leader that the project had been paused as the bourbon industry faced a downturn. The Kentucky Castle itself remains open, with Henderson saying in June that the hotel, restaurant and other operations remained active.

Henderson’s companies are also facing separate lawsuits over unpaid bills connected to the planned distillery and related projects. Luckett & Farley has alleged it is owed more than $936,000, while Peggy Noe Stevens & Associates has alleged it is owed more than $510,000. A separate lawsuit filed by GMR Marketing alleges that TKC Distilling owes more than $120,000.