Calley Means, a former senior adviser to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has accused former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles of influencing the Trump administration’s hemp policy to benefit businesses connected to her family.

Means told POLITICO that Wiles played a prominent role in shaping the administration’s position on intoxicating hemp products, including efforts that helped delay a pending federal ban.

“It is known by everyone and widely discussed among senior administration staff that Susie put her finger on the hemp policy scale because of her family,” Means told POLITICO.

Wiles’ son-in-law, Bret Worley, is chief executive of MC Global Holdings LLC, a parent company for businesses that distribute and sell hemp-derived products that could be affected by the ban, according to The New York Times, which reported on the family connection in August. Worley is married to Wiles’ younger daughter, Caroline.

Means also criticized Wiles for previously saying she did not discuss her family’s business with them, arguing that the potential financial implications made the issue a matter of public concern.

Congress passed legislation last year that would effectively ban many intoxicating hemp products. The law’s implementation has since been delayed, with lawmakers now facing a Dec. 11 deadline to reach a legislative compromise or postpone the restrictions again.

The hemp industry has been lobbying for changes to the law. President Donald Trump has also discussed establishing a federal regulatory framework for hemp-derived products with lawmakers.

Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, lobbied senators over the summer to delay the ban. Oz argued that the restrictions could interfere with efforts to make hemp-derived products available to seniors through Medicare. Some consumers use the products for anxiety, pain, nausea, sleeplessness and chemotherapy-related side effects, although the Food and Drug Administration has not approved them for those uses.

Wiles referred POLITICO to an earlier statement when asked about Means’ accusations but did not provide the statement. White House spokesperson Allison Schuster rejected the claims, saying the administration does not allow outside groups to influence policy decisions.

“The Trump Administration has never allowed and will never allow outside groups to influence policy decisions,” Schuster said in a statement to POLITICO.

Means has also accused other Trump administration officials of obstructing Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again agenda to appease industries including pharmaceuticals, pesticides, vaping and ultraprocessed foods. He repeated those criticisms during a Sunday appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation.

The allegations come as MC Global Holdings faces scrutiny over its business practices. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who was elected governor in January, announced that the company had violated a May 2025 settlement involving allegations that it misrepresented the source, origin, quality, ingredients and health benefits of some cannabis products.

The company’s alleged settlement violations and Means’ claims about Wiles are separate matters. The accusations against Wiles have not been established as fact.