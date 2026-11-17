Great Northern Distillery has suspended whiskey production and cut jobs after a sharp increase in natural gas prices, with the shutdown expected to last at least through December and potentially into February, the Irish Independent reported Sunday.

The independent Irish producer announced the pause Nov. 15, citing a doubling in gas prices. Chairman John Teeling told the Irish Independent that production could remain suspended until February if energy costs do not come down.

The Dundalk-based distillery has not disclosed how many employees were affected by the cuts.

Despite the shutdown, Teeling said the company expects to produce between 4 million and 6 million liters of whiskey in 2027 once operations resume, according to the newspaper.

Great Northern claims to be Ireland’s largest independent whiskey producer, making whiskey for its own brands and other companies. A prolonged production interruption could affect customers that rely on the distillery for contract production, potentially creating supply constraints or delays as brands plan future releases.

The suspension also highlights the exposure of distilleries to energy costs. Whiskey production requires substantial heat to process grain and operate stills, making natural gas prices a significant factor in production expenses.

The distillery has not announced a firm restart date.