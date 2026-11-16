Barrell Craft Spirits and Vermont cheesemaker Jasper Hill Farm have teamed up on a bourbon and cheese collaboration, with both products available exclusively at select Whole Foods Market locations in 11 states.

The partnership comprises a private-release bourbon blend from Barrell and a special edition of Jasper Hill’s Harbison cheese washed in the whiskey during its aging process.

The bourbon is a blend of 7-year-old straight bourbons distilled in Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee. Finished in Cabernet Sauvignon and Port barrels, it is bottled at 110 proof (55% ABV) and priced at $99.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle.

The cheese is a special edition of Harbison, a soft, spruce bark-wrapped cheese. Jasper Hill washed developing wheels with the bourbon in its underground aging cellars in Greensboro, Vermont.

According to the companies, the bourbon features notes of blackberry, caramel, cocoa and baking spice. Jasper Hill describes the cheese as spoonably soft, with woodsy and buttery characteristics.

“Eating the cheese while drinking the bourbon brings out the best in both products, making them a natural pairing,” Barrell Craft Spirits founder Joe Beatrice said in a news release.

The bourbon and cheese are available at participating Whole Foods Market locations in California, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, New York and Washington.

The collaboration brings together two independent producers with different approaches to aging and craftsmanship. Founded in Louisville in 2013, Barrell Craft Spirits is known for blending aged whiskey and rum, including cask-strength releases and experimental barrel finishes. Jasper Hill Farm operates its own dairy, cheesemaking facility and underground ripening cellars in Vermont.

Harbison, the base cheese for the collaboration, won Best in Show at the American Cheese Society’s 2018 competition. Jasper Hill has received the award five times.