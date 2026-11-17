On Tuesday, Green River Distilling Co. unveiled its second Distillery Select Series bourbon. Green River Distillery Select Series Clay Tile Blend Bourbon Whiskey is composed of 7- and 8-year-old bourbons aged in the Kentucky distillery’s historic clay tile warehouses.

The limited-release bourbon is bottled at 118 proof (59% ABV) and will be available beginning Black Friday, Nov. 27. It will retail for $49.99 per 375-milliliter bottle, exclusively at Green River’s tasting rooms in Owensboro and Louisville, Kentucky.

The release combines four bourbon lots made from two different mashbills, with two lots of 8-year-old whiskey blended with two lots of 7-year-old bourbon.

Green River’s traditional mashbill, consisting of 70% corn, 21% rye and 9% malted barley, accounts for the older whiskey. The 7-year-old bourbon uses a different recipe of 74% corn, 16% rye and 10% malted barley.

All four lots were aged on the upper floors of Green River’s clay tile rickhouses, historic barrel warehouses dating to the 1940s. The structures feature hollow red clay tiles that help regulate temperatures by retaining hot and cold air, extending warmer conditions inside the warehouses during summer.

Green River operates five of these uniquely constructed warehouses.

According to the distillery, the resulting bourbon offers notes of peaches and cream, ripe strawberry and toasted wood sugar, followed by vanilla, sorghum, cinnamon and dark cherry.

We recently tasted the new bourbon ahead of its release. Click here to read our full review of Green River Distillery Select Clay Tile Blend Bourbon Whiskey for our impressions, tasting notes and to see what score we gave it.

Clay Tile Blend follows Green River’s inaugural Distillery Select release, Toasted Double Oak, an 8-year-old bourbon finished for an additional six months in new American oak barrels with a No. 1 char and medium toast.

According to Green River, the series is designed to showcase whiskey from the Owensboro distillery through different proofs, barrel finishes and rickhouse selections.

“These clay tile rickhouses are a really special part of Green River, and there’s nothing quite like them in Kentucky,” Dan Callaway, master blender at Lofted Spirits, said in a news release. “We pulled together four lots from the upper floors, each bringing something different to the blend, and let the whiskey tell us what worked.”

Where to Buy Green River Clay Tile Blend Bourbon

Green River Clay Tile Blend will be available in limited quantities beginning Friday, Nov. 27, at the distillery’s tasting rooms in Owensboro and Louisville. The 375-milliliter bottle carries a suggested retail price of $49.99.

Green River will also offer a special $25 Black Friday tasting flight at both locations. The flight comprises samples of Clay Tile Blend, Toasted Double Oak and a special single barrel offering.

Green River says remaining quantities of the Toasted Double Oak are running low, making the Black Friday flight likely the final opportunity to taste and purchase it.