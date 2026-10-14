Bib & Tucker Bourbon on Wednesday unveiled a limited-edition Monopoly board game inspired by the Tennessee whiskey brand, with prices starting at $29.99. The game is available exclusively through ReserveBar, with an optional bundle that includes a bottle of Bib & Tucker The Classic Six bourbon for $74.99.

Created in partnership with Hasbro, MONOPOLY: Bib & Tucker Collector’s Edition reworks the classic board game around the brand’s turn-of-the-century American theme. The game features six custom tokens modeled after the metal bottle toppers from Bib & Tucker’s Magnificent Marvels Collection, an annual holiday series celebrating inventions and icons from American history.

The limited-edition game replaces familiar Monopoly spaces with locations and references tied to Tennessee whiskey. The board includes Rickhouse Row, Lincoln County and the Statue of Liberty, while Angel’s Share replaces Income Tax. Frontier Fortunes and Community Crate introduce new surprises, and the B&T Express takes the place of a traditional railroad.

The game is available on its own for a suggested retail price of $29.99. A $74.99 bundle includes the game and a 750-milliliter bottle of The Classic Six featuring the brand’s 2026 Vitascope bottle topper. Both options are available through ReserveBar while supplies last.

The game’s six custom tokens draw from the Magnificent Marvels Collection, which Bib & Tucker has developed over six holiday seasons. The designs represent Lady Liberty, the Steam Engine, the Motorcycle, the Street Car, the Gas-Powered Car and the Vitascope.

The 2026 topper celebrates the Vitascope, a device introduced in 1896 that helped bring projected moving pictures to American audiences. The brand ties the invention to the same themes of innovation and shared experiences that inspired the board game.

The game tokens are modeled on the collection’s designs but are separate from the metal bottle toppers themselves.

Bib & Tucker is also selling The Classic Six with the Vitascope topper separately for a suggested retail price of $49.99 at participating retailers in select markets. On ReserveBar, the topped bottle is available only as part of the Monopoly bundle.

About Bib & Tucker The Classic Six

The Classic Six is Bib & Tucker’s flagship Tennessee small-batch bourbon. It is aged for a minimum of six years, charcoal mellowed through the Lincoln County Process and bottled at 92 proof, or 46% alcohol by volume.

The 750-milliliter bottle carries a suggested retail price of $49.99 without the board game. Standalone bottles featuring the Vitascope topper are available for a limited time in select markets, including Missouri, California, New York, Florida and Illinois, among other states.

The Monopoly collaboration adds a new collectible to the brand’s holiday lineup, pairing its annual bottle-topper program with a board game designed for bourbon fans and Monopoly collectors.