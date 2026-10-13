Kraken Black Spiced Rum is teaming up with Marvel Television’s “VisionQuest” for a limited-edition bottle and a themed cocktail kit timed to the series’ debut on Disney+ on Wednesday.

The collaboration features a 750-milliliter bottle with a digital glitch-inspired label covered in computer coding, designed around the new Marvel series. The special-edition bottle is intended as a collectible for fans of the franchise.

The partnership also includes a “VisionQuest”-inspired Cocktail Courier kit delivered to consumers’ homes. Each kit includes the limited-edition Kraken bottle and ingredients to make the Glitch Mode Cocktail.

The kit comes with:

1 750-milliliter bottle of Kraken x VisionQuest Black Spiced Rum Bottle

1 9-ounce can of cold brew coffee

2 2-ounce bottles of Vanilla Shadow Syrup

1 16.9-ounce bottle of Cream of Coconut

1 can of Coconut Milk

Nutmeg

1 Jigger

2 Kraken Metal Straws

1 Recipe Card

The collaboration connects the rum brand’s dark, nautical-inspired identity with the series’ focus on artificial intelligence, digital personas and Vision’s search for meaning.

“VisionQuest” is the latest installment in a Marvel TV trilogy that began with “WandaVision” in 2021 and continued with “Agatha All Along” in 2024.

Paul Bettany returns as Vision, with James Spader among the cast as Ultron. The series was created for television by Terry Matalas and is directed by Christopher J. Byrne, Gandja Monteiro, Vincenzo Natali and Matalas.

“VisionQuest” premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday.