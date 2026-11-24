Angel’s Envy and its parent company, Bacardi, are suing the companies behind True Story Whiskey, seeking to stop them from using the Angel’s Envy name and brand references in their marketing following allegations of hidden-camera recordings involving former founder Wes Henderson.

The trademark lawsuit, filed Nov. 18 in U.S. District Court in Louisville, names TKC Hospitality Group, which does business as True Story Whiskey, and Saga Spirits Group, also known as TKC Distilling Co. Henderson is not named as a defendant, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

Angel’s Share Brands, a Bacardi subsidiary, alleges that the companies have continued using the Angel’s Envy name and Henderson’s name and image on their websites and promotional materials. The complaint includes images of True Story bourbon and rye bottles bearing the phrase “From the Founder of Angel’s Envy,” as well as screenshots from the whiskey brand’s website.

The plaintiffs argue that the association with Henderson has damaged Angel’s Envy’s reputation following allegations that he secretly recorded family members and other people in private settings, including at his residences.

Those allegations stem from a separate lawsuit filed by Henderson’s family members in Kentucky. The complaint in that case alleges that at least 30 hidden cameras were found in two of his homes and that recordings captured at least 40 people, including minors. The allegations have also prompted an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations. Henderson has denied the accusations through his attorney.

In the new trademark complaint, Angel’s Envy says the publicity surrounding the allegations has led wholesale customers to cancel orders and has raised concerns among consumers and event customers.

“A number of Plaintiff’s wholesale customers have cancelled purchases of Plaintiff’s Angel’s Envy product due to concern about the negative press associated with Wes Henderson, explaining that media outlets and consumers continue to make an association between Wes Henderson and the Angel’s Envy brand,” the complaint states.

The company also says it sent TKC Distilling a cease-and-desist letter on Oct. 6 demanding that it stop using the Angel’s Envy marks. According to the lawsuit, the company did not respond.

Angel’s Envy is asking the court to permanently bar the defendants from using or referencing its name and trademarks. The complaint also seeks profits allegedly earned through the unauthorized use, punitive damages and more than $75,000 in damages.

Henderson is best known for his role in building Angel’s Envy, which Bacardi acquired in 2015 in a deal reportedly valued at $150 million. He launched True Story Whiskey in 2023 after acquiring The Kentucky Castle, a hotel, restaurant and event venue in Woodford County, Kentucky, with his sons.

Bacardi and Angel’s Envy note in the complaint that Henderson was removed as CEO of TKC Distilling in October after the allegations emerged. However, they say he remains on the company’s board and is its majority shareholder.

The dispute adds another legal challenge for the Kentucky whiskey business. TKC Distilling and Henderson have also faced fallout from the hidden-camera allegations, including a potential class-action lawsuit involving former Kentucky Castle guests.

A response to the trademark lawsuit is due Dec. 11. Attorneys for TKC and Henderson did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Henderson is not a party to this case.