A group of 14 Republican senators is urging President Donald Trump to let a federal ban on intoxicating hemp products take effect Dec. 11, The Hill reported Monday.

In a letter sent Friday, Sens. Ted Budd of North Carolina, Pete Ricketts of Nebraska and 12 other Republicans asked Trump not to support legislation that would extend the current deadline. They also warned against any last-minute agreement that would allow intoxicating hemp products to remain on store shelves.

“The choice is simple: stand with American families who don’t want candy-flavored drugs sold in gas stations or with the cartel who profits from addiction and devastation,” the senators wrote. “There can be no last-minute ‘framework’ that keeps these drugs on store shelves.”

Trump signed the ban into law last year as part of a government funding package that ended the record-long federal shutdown. The measure was originally scheduled to take effect Nov. 11, but Congress pushed the deadline back by one month in an August funding bill.

That extension expires Dec. 11. Unless Congress acts again, the law’s new definition of hemp will take effect as scheduled.

The senators said the administration had previously made clear there would be no further extensions. They asked Trump to honor that commitment and oppose a regulatory alternative to the ban.

That puts them at odds with a bipartisan proposal introduced last week by Sens. Tim Sheehy, a Montana Republican, and Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat. Their bill would establish a federal framework for consumable hemp products rather than prohibit most intoxicating products outright.

Among other provisions, the proposal would prohibit sales of consumable hemp products to people under 21, raise the legal THC threshold for hemp products and restrict certain intoxicating products commonly sold at gas stations.

The Republican senators argue that a regulatory framework would give the hemp industry a lasting place in the federal market and limit states’ ability to set their own restrictions.

The dispute centers on a change to the federal definition of hemp. The 2018 Farm Bill removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act, opening the door to a market for products made from hemp-derived cannabinoids. In the years that followed, manufacturers developed products containing intoxicating levels of THC, including gummies, beverages and other items sold outside licensed marijuana dispensaries.

The law Trump signed last year narrows the definition of legal hemp products to those containing no more than 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container, along with limits on other cannabinoids with similar effects. That threshold is far below the amount found in many hemp-derived THC products currently sold in convenience stores, gas stations and other retail outlets.

With the deadline less than three weeks away, the outcome will determine whether a large portion of the existing hemp-derived THC market can continue operating under federal law.

Klobuchar was also a co-sponsor on a bipartisan bill titled the “Hemp Safety Enforcement Act,” alongside Kentucky Republican Rand Paul, which was introduced in April.