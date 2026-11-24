Illinois hemp businesses must stop selling certain THC products outside licensed cannabis dispensaries after a federal judge declined to temporarily block a new state law while a legal challenge moves forward.

U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold on Thursday denied a request from the Illinois Healthy Alternatives Association and several hemp businesses for a preliminary pause on enforcement of the restrictions, which took effect statewide Nov. 12.

The law, signed by Gov. JB Pritzker earlier this year, classifies hemp-derived products containing at least 0.4 milligrams of THC per container as cannabis products. Those products can be sold only through licensed dispensaries under the new rules.

The businesses had been temporarily protected from enforcement under an agreement with the state while Pacold considered their request. That protection ended with the judge’s decision.

The Illinois Healthy Alternatives Association, which represents about 250 businesses, argued that the restrictions would harm retailers and limit consumer access to hemp-derived products, including THC beverages, according to Block Club Chicago. Some craft breweries had turned to THC drinks as a way to diversify their offerings and generate additional sales.

Association President Craig Katz said the group disagrees with the ruling and is considering an appeal, Block Club Chicago reported. The lawsuit challenging the law will continue, with the next court date scheduled for Dec. 15.

The ruling does not resolve the underlying lawsuit or determine whether the law is ultimately constitutional. For now, however, affected businesses must comply with the restrictions while the case proceeds.