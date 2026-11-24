More Canadians report using cannabis every day or nearly every day than drinking alcohol at the same frequency, according to a study published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. The study analyzed survey responses from nearly 100,000 Canadians, and 5.7% reported daily or near-daily cannabis use, compared with 5.2% who reported drinking alcohol at the same frequency. Those figures represent roughly 1.8 million Canadians using cannabis daily or nearly daily.

The pattern varied by age. Canadians over 50 were the only age group in which daily alcohol use remained more common than daily cannabis use. Among adults younger than 35, cannabis use also outpaced daily cigarette smoking.

Men ages 25 to 34 had the highest rate of daily cannabis use among the age groups studied, at nearly 11%. Among women ages 18 to 24, the share reporting daily cannabis use was more than 17 times the share reporting daily alcohol use.

The findings suggest public health messaging may need to pay greater attention to frequent cannabis use, said André McDonald, a postdoctoral fellow at McMaster University’s Peter Boris Centre for Addictions Research and lead author of the study.

“Historically, a lot of public health has focused on cigarette use and alcohol use. But these findings are kind of suggesting that we have to take daily cannabis use pretty seriously,” McDonald told CBC News.

The researchers used data from the 2023-2024 Canadian Community Health Survey. Across all age groups, daily cigarette use remained more common than either cannabis or alcohol use, at 8.5%.

The study does not establish when cannabis use overtook alcohol use. It offers a snapshot of reported habits during 2023 and 2024, rather than a year-by-year account of the shift.

David Hammond, a professor at the University of Waterloo who studies tobacco and cannabis harm reduction and was not involved in the research, said the change appears to reflect declining rates of alcohol and tobacco use more than a continued rise in cannabis consumption.

“For cannabis, we saw a bump in the first year or two after legalization and then it’s actually flattened,” Hammond told CBC News.

Canada legalized recreational cannabis in 2018. About 41% of respondents who reported daily or near-daily cannabis use said they began using it at that frequency after legalization.

Romina Mizrahi, a psychiatrist and director of the McGill Research Centre for Cannabis, told CBC News that people who use cannabis to manage anxiety or depression may find that regular use worsens those symptoms over time.

“Daily use is a problem. Daily use is a problem for alcohol, daily use is a problem for tobacco, obviously, and it is a problem for cannabis,” she said.

The study also found higher rates of daily cannabis use among lower-income Canadians, transgender and gender-diverse people, and those reporting mood or anxiety disorders. People earning more than $150,000 annually reported the lowest rates.

The researchers cautioned that the findings rely on self-reported survey responses. The survey also did not measure how many times per day respondents used each substance or include vaping.