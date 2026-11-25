In a statement released Wednesday, The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States urged the Trump administration to exempt imported spirits from all tariffs after a new proposal that would raise duties on some products, including spirits from the European Union, was announced.

The proposal, published Wednesday in a Federal Register notice tied to the administration’s Section 301 investigation into structural excess capacity, would increase tariffs on EU distilled spirits from the current 10% rate to 15%.

“We are disappointed that the administration did not exempt all imported distilled spirits, particularly from the EU, from the tariffs proposed today in the Section 301 structural excess capacity investigation,” DISCUS CEO Chris Swonger said in the statement. “We appreciate that the proposal reflects the President’s September 13 announcement to lift the tariff on whiskey from Ireland, but encourage the administration to implement it as soon as possible. Under the administration’s proposal, many imported spirits would face tariff rates higher than the current 10% rate.”

The proposed increases come as bars and restaurants head into the holiday season, a critical period for businesses that have faced rising costs and closures. Swonger warned that higher duties on imported spirits could add to the pressure on the hospitality industry, which supports jobs and local economies across the country.

The U.S. spirits market is also showing signs of strain. According to DISCUS, the number of active U.S. distilleries fell nearly 7% in August 2026 compared with the same month a year earlier. It was the first time distillery closures outnumbered openings, the trade group said.

Swonger also warned that additional tariffs could prompt another round of retaliation against U.S. spirits exports.

“We urge the administration to exempt imported distilled spirits from all tariffs to protect much-needed American jobs across the hospitality sector and avoid the risk of a new round of retaliation against American spirits exports,” he said.

The Section 301 investigation examines what the administration describes as structural excess capacity in certain economies and industries. The proposed tariff changes cover imports from multiple trading partners, with the EU spirits rate set to rise by five percentage points under the plan.