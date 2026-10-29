On Thursday, Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey unveiled Mountain Angel 14 Year, an American single malt that stands as the oldest whiskey the Denver distillery has put in a bottle. It’s bottled at 47.3% ABV (94.6 proof) and carries a suggested retail price of $129.99.

Supply is limited. Stranahan’s is releasing 155 9-liter cases in 2026. Fifty-five cases will go to brand homes, and the remaining 100 will head to Colorado, California, Texas and Florida. Outside those four states, the whiskey is available direct-to-consumer through Stranahan’s website, which ships to most of the U.S.

Fourteen years is a long time to leave whiskey in a barrel, especially at Denver’s mile-high elevation. Every barrel gives up a share to evaporation, and at a mile above sea level the angel’s share runs heavy, which leaves less whiskey behind and a more concentrated character in what remains. This whiskey spent roughly nine to nine and a half of those years in new oak before moving into Cognac casks for about two years and into Hungarian Tokaji casks for about two more. Tokaji comes from one of the world’s oldest wine regions, and the brand says those casks add honeyed depth and dried orchard fruit.

Master blender Justin Aden calls the process “kind of a double finish,” and he has a particular fondness for the Hungarian oak, thanks to its tighter grain. Tighter-grained oak gives up its flavor more gradually, so a whiskey resting in it picks up spice, sweetness and tannin gradually instead of all at once. For a whiskey that had already spent nine-plus years in new oak, that slower extraction lets the Tokaji casks add their honeyed depth and dried orchard fruit without stacking a second heavy layer of wood on top of the first.

The age statement carries weight in context. Aden says Mountain Angel is the oldest Colorado whiskey made since Prohibition. It isn’t the oldest American single malt on the market, but the category is young enough that a 14-year-old bottle is a rarity.

Reviewing Stranahan’s Oldest Whiskey

In our review, we noted notes of blueberry compote, honey, apple and more. It also drinks tremendously at 94.6 proof, with a lovely viscosity and a fullness of flavor. There’s a lot of oak to this whiskey, and Stranahan’s bright, fruity house character is well suited to take it on, though drinkers sensitive to tannins may find it a bit much. Click here to read our full review of Stranahan’s Mountain Angel 14 Year.