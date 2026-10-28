1792 Bourbon will expand its lineup with a new high-proof wheated whiskey in November. The 1792 Wheated Full Proof Bourbon will retail for $39.99 in a 375-milliliter bottle and launch in California, Texas, New York, Florida and Illinois.

Bottled at 125 proof, the new expression builds on the profile of 1792 Sweet Wheat, the brand’s wheated bourbon introduced in 2015. It replaces rye with wheat in the grain recipe, then uses a higher proof to deliver a more intense take on the style.

According to Barton 1792 Distillery, the bourbon’s aroma includes caramel, dried honey, apricot, vanilla and oak. Tasting notes describe a full-bodied palate of honeyed caramel and stone fruit, with tropical notes and oak tannins. The finish is said to bring caramelized sugar and oak.

“Sweet Wheat has built a passionate following because of its distinctly smooth, rounded flavor profile,” Ross Cornelissen, master distiller at Barton 1792 Distillery, said in a news release. “With Wheated Full Proof, we wanted to take what people already love and show them another side of it.”

A New Direction for 1792 Continues

This release comes hot on the heels of July’s successful debut of two new whiskeys: 1792 XV, a limited-edition 15-year-old bourbon that has received strong critical acclaim, and 1792 Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, the first rye whiskey ever released by the Barton 1792 distillery.

Prior to those two releases and September 2025’s Cognac Cask Finish release, we hadn’t really seen much in the way of new releases from 1792 in recent years. Now, that drought has been broken by a flurry of exciting releases — we’re excited to monitor what 1792 has up its sleeve next.