Jack Daniel’s may be known for its Tennessee whiskeys (and rye whiskeys), to a lesser extent. But the Tennessee distilling giant has quietly been dipping its toes into the burgeoning category of American single malt for several years now. Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt has been available since 2022 in global travel retail, but in late August, it was made available across the U.S.

Distilled from a mashbill of 100% malted barley, the whiskey is charcoal mellowed through sugar maple charcoal in traditional Jack Daniel’s fashion before maturing in new, charred American oak barrels and finishing in Oloroso Sherry casks.

“At Jack Daniel’s, we strive to be at the forefront of creativity and experimentalism when it comes to crafting great whiskey,” Master Distiller Chris Fletcher said at the time of the whiskey’s nationwide launch He added that the distillery has seen a “fantastic response from international travelers in recent years” and is “thrilled to bring this special whiskey to friends across the country.”

Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt is bottled at 90 proof in a 1-liter format with a suggested retail price of $74.99. It’s available nationwide for a limited time and in limited quantities beginning this fall.

How Does It Taste?

We reviewed it, and in short: it’s a perfectly pleasant single malt.

The nose is very malty, with cinnamon, tapioca pudding, clove, ginger and underripe banana. On the palate, the banana returns in a banana bread register alongside vanilla, butterscotch and raisins. A roasty coffee note settles in on the back of the tongue.

The finish opens with coffee, moves into banana nut muffins and closes with a syrupy Oloroso character that lingers.

It may not blow you away, but it’s a tasty, easy sipper with enough going on to keep you thinking.

Click here for our full review, including tasting notes and our scoring.