On Wednesday, America’s best-selling sparkling wine brand announced its entrance into the non-alcoholic wine market with a sparkling offering available across the U.S. for a suggested retail price of $18.99.

La Marca Non-Alcoholic Sparkling is made in Italy with carbonated dealcoholized wine containing less than 0.5% alcohol by volume. The launch marks the first nonalcoholic product from La Marca, known for its Prosecco and other sparkling wines.

The new release features notes of crisp apple, white peach and citrus, with refreshing acidity and lively bubbles, according to La Marca. The wine is made with Italian grapes and dealcoholized at a low temperature, a process the brand says helps preserve its fresh, fruit-forward character.

“Consumers want more flexibility in what they bring to the table, without compromising taste,” Caitlin Conroy, La Marca’s director of marketing, said in a news release. “With La Marca Non-Alcoholic Sparkling, we’re bringing the quality, craftsmanship and signature taste people expect from La Marca to a new offering that gives them another way to celebrate.”

The launch comes as beverage companies expand their nonalcoholic offerings for consumers seeking alternatives for social gatherings and everyday occasions. La Marca cited data indicating that more than 90% of nonalcoholic beverage buyers also purchase alcoholic drinks, suggesting many consumers move between the two categories.

Founded more than 50 years ago, La Marca represents a cooperative of 5,000 winegrowers farming 35,000 acres in northern Italy’s Veneto region. The brand describes itself as the country’s leading sparkling wine brand in the United States.

La Marca Non-Alcoholic Sparkling is available nationwide for $18.99. More information is available at LaMarcaProsecco.com.