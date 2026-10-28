On Wednesday, Sazerac’s Buckhorn Whiskey announced the addition of a smoked maple flavor to its lineup, as well as two hidden-bar experiences in Chicago and Atlanta this November. The events will use scavenger-hunt clues to lead registered guests to secret locations, where they can sample the brand’s flavored whiskeys and canned whiskey lemonades.

The pop-ups, called the Buckhorn Buck Hunt, will take place in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood on Nov. 6 and Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood on Nov. 13. Both events run from 4-8 p.m. local time and are free to attend, but advance registration is required to receive the clues revealing each location.

Guests can register here.

Buckhorn is a flavored whiskey and ready-to-drink brand from Sazerac, the spirits company behind brands including Buffalo Trace, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and BuzzBallz. Buckhorn’s portfolio includes fruit-forward flavored whiskeys such as Black Cherry, Peach, Honey, Blackberry and Pineapple, along with canned whiskey lemonades.

Like the rest of the flavored whiskey lineup, Buckhorn Smoked Maple contains 32.5% ABV.

The new Smoked Maple expression combines Buckhorn’s signature whiskey with a sweet maple flavor and smoky notes, according to the company. The brand is positioning the release for fall occasions, including gatherings around a fire and outdoor get-togethers.

Buckhorn’s existing flavored whiskeys are available in select markets at a suggested retail price of $18.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle. Its canned whiskey lemonades come in Classic, Blackberry, Peach and Honey flavors. An eight-can variety pack also carries a suggested retail price of $18.99 and is available nationwide.

How to Attend the Buckhorn Buck Hunt

The Buckhorn Buck Hunt will turn an undisclosed bar or other familiar city venue into a backwoods-themed experience. Registered participants will receive clues to help them find the location, where the brand plans to offer whiskey tastings and other themed activities.

The events are scheduled for:

Chicago: Friday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. Central time, in Bucktown.

Friday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. Central time, in Bucktown. Atlanta: Friday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. Eastern time, in Buckhead.

The brand has not publicly identified the venues in the supplied event information. Registration is required to receive location clues. Attendance is free.

The events will feature Buckhorn’s flavored whiskeys and canned whiskey lemonades, including Smoked Maple. They will also introduce “Buck Shot,” a group shot experience designed for guests to share during the events.