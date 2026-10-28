On Wednesday, CÎROC unveiled the Martini Machini, an interactive device that lets drinkers customize a savory cocktail with different amounts of brine and garnish. The device will debut Nov. 6 at a one-day pop-up called Tenders & ’Tinis, a collaboration between CÎROC and Dave’s Hot Chicken. The event will run from 4 to 10 p.m. in Manhattan, where guests can use the machine to customize their Messy Martini and try exclusive menu offerings from the chicken chain.

There are no current plans to sell or reuse the Martini Machini, a spokesperson for CÎROC told The Daily Pour.

The brand is introducing the experience alongside the Messy Martini, a new signature cocktail made with CÎROC vodka, pickle brine and banana pepper brine. The drink puts a spicy, tangy spin on the classic dirty martini.

The machine offers six options for customizing the drink, allowing guests to adjust the brine, garnish and other elements to suit their tastes.

CÎROC is also partnering with Filthy Foods, a cocktail garnish brand known for its olives and brines, to help consumers recreate the savory cocktail at home.

Beginning Nov. 1, consumers in select cities who order a 750-milliliter bottle of CÎROC through Uber Eats can receive complimentary Filthy cocktail mix with their purchase. Filthy products will also be available alongside CÎROC at retailers nationwide, with branded bottle neckers offered in select markets.

The Messy Martini campaign extends the dirty martini’s focus on brine and garnish, using pickle and banana pepper brines to give the cocktail a more savory profile.

The Nov. 6 pop-up is scheduled for 48 Ludlow St. in New York City. Guests can find more information about the event and RSVP at TendersAndTinis.com.