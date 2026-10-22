Penelope Bourbon is pledging $250,000 to cancer-focused nonprofit FCancer as the whiskey brand marks the fifth anniversary of their partnership with the release of a limited-edition bourbon and American malt whiskey blend.

Penelope Bourbon FCancer Batch 5 is a 6-year-old whiskey bottled at 101 proof. It is available at select retailers nationwide this month for a suggested retail price of $79.99, while supplies last.

The annual release supports FCancer’s work in cancer prevention, early detection and patient support. Penelope began the partnership five years ago with a whiskey created in honor of a team member’s late wife, who died of cancer. The bottles feature multicolored ribbon artwork representing the many forms of the disease and the people it affects.

“Five years ago, the goal was to create a whiskey to honor our colleague’s late wife who was lost to cancer,” Penelope Bourbon founder and Vice President of Strategy Michael Paladini said in a news release. “It was an opportunity to bring people together while also supporting FCancer’s incredible mission.”

Paladini said this year’s blend was created alongside the FCancer team, cancer survivors and friends of the brand.

Batch 5 is distilled in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, from a mashbill of 64% corn, 20% rye, 15% malted barley and 1% malted rye. Penelope describes the whiskey as having notes of toffee, vanilla bean, baked apple and toasted grain on the nose, with brown sugar, honeyed corn, cinnamon and malt on the palate. Caramel, charred oak, dark chocolate and warm spice feature in the finish.

“For this release, we brought together six-year-aged bourbon and American malt whiskey to create a blend with its own unique character,” said Danny Polise, Penelope Bourbon’s founder and master blender.

FCancer funds prevention and early detection initiatives, including access to screenings and clinic navigators who connect people in high-risk communities with health resources. The nonprofit also offers support for people navigating cancer and their families.

“This year’s pledge will help us reach more people with the education, early detection resources, and support they need,” said Julie Greenbaum, FCancer co-founder and chief revenue officer.