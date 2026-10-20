Jack Daniel’s 2026 Coy Hill Rye Debuts at $89.99

On Tuesday, Jack Daniel’s announced the release of a 10-year-old, barrel-proof rye whiskey drawn from barrels aging on Coy Hill, the highest elevation point at the Lynchburg, Tennessee, distillery. The limited-edition Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Special Release Coy Hill Rye is available now at select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $89.99 per 700-milliliter bottle.

The 2026 release marks the first time Jack Daniel’s has bottled a rye whiskey matured in the Coy Hill barrelhouses as a single-barrel expression. Individual barrels range from 128.7 to 148.5 proof, or 64.35% to 74.25% ABV.

The whiskey is distilled from Jack Daniel’s rye mashbill of 70% rye, 18% corn and 12% malted barley. After charcoal mellowing, it entered new, charred American white oak barrels in 2016 and matured for 10 years across Coy Hill’s Barrelhouses 1 through 13. The site’s high elevation and seasonal temperature swings shaped the whiskey’s development in the barrel.

“The annual Special Release series has allowed us to push the boundaries of our whiskey-making craft, and our previous Coy Hill releases have been among our most acclaimed,” Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher said in a news release. “We are thrilled to return to Coy Hill and showcase our Tennessee Rye Whiskey while taking full advantage of the unique maturation environment and over ten years in the barrel to yield a bold, complex whiskey we are incredibly proud to share.”

The release follows 2025’s Tanyard Hill Rye and continues a series of whiskeys associated with Coy Hill, including the 2024 Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8 Tennessee Whiskey, the 2022 Small Batch Coy Hill High Proof and the 2021 Coy Hill High Proof.

We attended a virtual tasting of Coy Hill Rye led by Fletcher. Find our full review and scoring here.