Jack Daniel’s has confirmed the nationwide release of its American Single Malt Whiskey, previously available only through select duty-free retail locations. The announcement comes less than two years after American Single Malt was recognized as the first new official whiskey category in over half a century.

The spirit features a mashbill of 100% malted barley that is ground, fermented and distilled at the brand’s headquarters in Lynchburg, Tennessee. In typical Jack Daniel’s fashion, the whiskey is mellowed through sugar maple charcoal and aged in new, charred American oak. In an unusual change of pace (for Jack Daniel’s, that is), the single malt is then finished in Oloroso sherry casks.

The non-age-stated release will only be offered in one-liter formats (also somewhat unusual) and is bottled at 90 proof. The whiskey will roll out nationwide beginning this fall at a suggested retail price of $74.99. Given that this is limited-edition Jack Daniel’s, expect that price tag to rise sharply once it hits the secondary market.

The team says that fans can expect rich aromas of soft oak, fruit and cocoa, followed by flavors of dark chocolate-covered nuts, berries and a sherry-laden finish.

“At Jack Daniel’s, we strive to be at the forefront of creativity and experimentalism when it comes to crafting great whiskey, and helping lead the way as American Single Malt becomes an officially recognized whiskey category is an incredible milestone for the distillery,” Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher said in a statement. “We’ve seen a fantastic response from international travelers in recent years, and we’re now thrilled to bring this special whiskey to friends across the country.”

Following nearly a decade of campaigning by distillers, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau recognized American Single Malt as an official category in early 2025. To legally qualify, whiskeys must be distilled from 100% malted barley, be distilled and matured exclusively in the United States, be distilled to no more than 160 proof and be aged in oak barrels with a capacity no larger than 700 liters.

We haven’t had a chance to try Jack Daniel’s spin on the spirit just yet, but we have a bottle arriving in the mail soon. If you’re interested in hearing our thoughts, be sure to stay tuned to The Daily Pour.