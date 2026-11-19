Tom Holland’s non-alcoholic beer brand BERO is expanding its Shandy lineup — which he has previously said he created for his wife, Zendaya — with a new apple-flavored release, just in time for the holiday season.

Big Apple Shandy launched Thursday as a limited-edition addition to the brand’s Shandy collection, which debuted in June. The new release is available nationwide through BERO’s website in 12-packs priced at $28.50.

The Shandy line has become a popular part of BERO’s portfolio since its summer debut. The variety pack became the brand’s top-selling direct-to-consumer product over the summer, according to the company. BERO also reported a 327% increase in website sessions and a 22% increase in conversion rates compared with the spring.

Big Apple Shandy is built on BERO’s Kingston Golden Pils and features apple-forward flavors with a malty finish. The company describes the beer as moderately sweet, with floral and fruity apple notes.

“I think one of the best things about Shandy is that it surprises people. We’ve had people tell us they don’t normally drink beer, let alone non-alcoholic beer, and then they try one of our BERO Shandy varieties and completely change their minds. That’s been really fun to watch,” Holland said in a news release. “Big Apple Shandy is our way of bringing that same experience of discovering something new into the holidays.”

BERO co-founder and CEO John Herman said the company initially introduced its Shandy collection as a summer offering but decided to continue developing the line after receiving positive consumer feedback.