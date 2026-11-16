Applebee’s is adding two Don Julio tequila margaritas to its holiday drink lineup, with both cocktails arriving Monday at participating locations for a limited time.

The new MeltDon Margarita and Happy Julio Margarita each cost $14 and come in a collectible upside-down snowman cup. Each drink also comes with an Applebee’s-branded snowflake stir stick.

The MeltDon Margarita combines Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Smirnoff Vodka, blue curaçao, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime. The Happy Julio Margarita mixes Don Julio Reposado with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, triple sec, cranberry, pomegranate, cherry and lime.

The drinks follow Applebee’s summer launch of Poolio with Don Julio Margaritas, extending the restaurant chain’s partnership with the tequila brand into the holiday season.

Applebee’s Brings Back Sleigh Bell Sips

Applebee’s is also bringing back its Sleigh Bell Sips seasonal beverage lineup, with a new cocktail, a nonalcoholic drink and a winter beer.

The new Carol Crasher L.I.T. costs $6 for a Mucho-size serving. It combines Still G.I.N. by DRE & SNOOP, Bacardi Superior Rum, Smirnoff Vodka, melon liqueur and lemon sour, topped with lemon-lime soda.

For guests looking for a nonalcoholic option, the Red Nose ’Rita Mocktail costs $4. The drink combines cranberry, lime, pomegranate and cherry.

The seasonal lineup also includes Samuel Adams Winter White Ale on draft in Applebee’s signature Brewtus glass. The beer features orange peel and spices including cinnamon and nutmeg, according to the company.

The new margaritas and Sleigh Bell Sips beverages are available for a limited time at participating Applebee’s locations, while supplies last. The $14 margaritas are for guests 21 and older and are available for dine-in, except where carryout alcohol sales are permitted by law.