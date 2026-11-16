Jim Beam plans to keep distillation paused at its historic Clermont, Kentucky, distillery through at least 2027, extending a production shutdown that began in December 2025 as the bourbon industry continues to adjust to changing demand.

Suntory Global Spirits President and CEO Greg Hughes confirmed the decision in an interview with the Lexington Herald-Leader, saying infrastructure improvements at the site will take much of 2027 to complete.

“We’re going to continue to have distillation paused at our Clermont distillery,” Hughes told the outlet. “But Clermont remains a very active part of our Kentucky operations.”

The campus, which has been associated with Jim Beam for about 90 years, will continue operating its visitor experiences, bottling, aging and warehousing facilities. Most of the brand’s distillation has shifted to the larger Booker Noe Distillery in Boston, Kentucky.

Suntory expanded the Booker Noe facility by $400 million several years ago, increasing its distilling capacity by 50%. Hughes said that additional capacity has allowed the company to meet current production needs while making improvements at Clermont.

The company still intends to resume distilling at the historic site. Hughes said it could return to production sooner if demand increases significantly, provided the necessary infrastructure work is completed.

The extended pause comes as bourbon producers respond to softer demand following the industry’s growth in 2021 and 2022. Hughes said Jim Beam’s production was slightly lower in 2026 than in 2025, although he did not provide specific figures. Other Kentucky distillers, including Green River and Lux Row, also paused bourbon production during 2026.

Jim Beam Strawberry Coming in 2027

While distillation remains paused at Clermont, Suntory is pursuing other growth opportunities for Jim Beam, including flavored whiskey.

Hughes confirmed that Jim Beam Strawberry is expected to launch in early 2027. The release follows Jim Beam Pineapple, which debuted two years ago.

Hughes said flavored products can attract consumers who might be new to bourbon before encouraging some to explore the brand’s traditional whiskey offerings.

Ready-to-drink cocktails are another priority for Suntory. Hughes said the company aims to become the world’s largest RTD producer, drawing on its established business in Japan and Oceania while expanding in the United States.

Suntory currently ranks behind Mark Anthony Group when U.S. malt- and wine-based beverages are included in the comparison, Hughes said. Mark Anthony’s portfolio includes brands such as White Claw and Mike’s Hard Lemonade.

The company also owns Maker’s Mark and is pursuing growth in international markets, including India and Latin America. Hughes said the U.S. spirits market could improve if consumers see relief from inflation and affordability pressures.

Jim Beam plans new Clermont visitor experiences

Although distillation at the main Clermont facility will remain paused, the site is continuing to invest in tourism.

Suntory plans to introduce new visitor experiences, including tours aimed at more knowledgeable bourbon drinkers and additional events designed to encourage repeat visits. The company has seen more visitors making last-minute plans or arriving without reservations, according to Alex Bowie, Suntory’s director of Homeplace Experience.

Events such as Jim Beam Day and themed dinners at the on-site restaurant are becoming more important to the visitor program. The property also offers a walk-up tasting bar that does not require reservations.

To give visitors a closer look at whiskey production while the main still remains offline, Suntory plans to expand tours at the Fred B. Noe Distillery, a smaller craft facility that continues to make whiskey at the Clermont campus. The new tours are expected to begin in spring 2027.

Bowie described the facility as a place where master distiller Freddie Noe and his team experiment with American whiskey.

The changes will give visitors additional ways to experience the Jim Beam property while the company completes improvements to its main distilling infrastructure.