On The Rocks is adding a dessert-inspired cocktail to its ready-to-serve lineup with a new limited-edition Chocolate Martini priced at $12.99.

The cocktail is available now at retailers nationwide for a limited time in 375-milliliter bottles. Made with chocolate liqueur and EFFEN Vodka, the Chocolate Martini was created by On The Rocks Global Ambassador and bartender Joaquín Simó. It contains 15% ABV.

The dairy-free cocktail is designed around flavors of cocoa, dark chocolate and vanilla, giving the classic martini a dessert-inspired profile for the holiday season.

On The Rocks describes the drink as having an aroma of chocolate and sweet vanilla, followed by cocoa and dark chocolate flavors with a subtle vanilla note and a smooth finish.

“In order to create a bar-quality cocktail experience in a bottle, balance always comes first,” Simó said in a news release. “Chocolate can be a tricky flavor to balance in a cocktail because it can easily overpower other ingredients.”

“With the smooth character of EFFEN Vodka as our base, we found the right balance of decadent milk chocolate and rich dark cocoa notes to create indulgently layered aromas and flavors,” he said.

Hot or Cold? Two Ways to Serve the Chocolate Martini

On The Rocks recommends serving the Chocolate Martini chilled as its primary serve.

For a cold cocktail, the company suggests refrigerating the bottle and chilling a martini glass before shaking the cocktail with ice and straining it into the glass. A shaved dark chocolate curl can be used as a garnish.

The cocktail can also be served warm. On The Rocks recommends gently heating the drink and serving it in a warmed mug topped with whipped cream, toasted marshmallows and shaved dark chocolate. The brand cautions consumers to heat the cocktail in short intervals and avoid bringing it to a boil.

We Tasted the New Chocolate Martini

We got an early taste of the new On The Rocks Chocolate Martini to see how the dessert-inspired RTD holds up outside the brand’s tasting notes.

Our review takes a closer look at the cocktail’s chocolate-forward character, sweetness and overall balance to determine whether this limited-edition release is worth adding to your holiday cocktail lineup.

Read our full review of the On The Rocks Chocolate Martini.