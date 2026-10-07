BuzzBallz and Pop-Tarts are pushing back on reports that their alcohol collaboration has been pulled from the market or ended ahead of schedule.

The brands launched BuzzBallz x Pop-Tarts in the U.S. in August as a limited-edition release featuring Frosted S’mores and Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon flavors. The 15% ABV cocktails come in 200-milliliter BuzzBallz containers.

The collaboration has faced criticism from public health groups over concerns that using Pop-Tarts branding and flavors associated with childhood could appeal to underage consumers.

A Bloomberg report published Sept. 29 said Mars, which acquired Pop-Tarts parent Kellanova in December 2025, was stepping back from the partnership following the criticism. The report said Mars had canceled planned marketing for the products and would not pursue similar alcohol collaborations involving brands popular with children.

Mars has now denied ending the partnership.

“Kellanova entered into a partnership with Sazerac for its Pop-Tarts brand prior to the Mars acquisition [December 2025],” a Mars spokesperson said, according to The Spirits Business. “BuzzBallz x Pop-Tarts launched as a limited-time offering, and the product is no longer in production.”

The spokesperson added that Mars and Pop-Tarts are committed to responsible marketing and said the product was clearly labeled as alcohol and distributed through retail channels intended for consumers of legal drinking age.

Mars also said the company did not market the limited-edition product to consumers.

Sazerac, which owns BuzzBallz, also denied that the products had been pulled from stores.

“Products have not been withdrawn, and there is no intention to do so,” Sazerac said, per The Spirits Business.

The company said the products were developed exclusively for legal-drinking-age consumers and that the collaboration used nostalgia and familiar flavors intended to resonate with adults.

Sazerac said all promotional activity was directed through channels intended for consumers of legal drinking age.

The company also confirmed that it does not plan to produce additional inventory, but said that was always part of the limited-edition strategy.

BuzzBallz was acquired by Sazerac in May 2024.

BuzzBallz Collaboration Faced Criticism

The BuzzBallz x Pop-Tarts release drew scrutiny because Pop-Tarts is strongly associated with children and teenagers, even though the alcoholic products were marketed to adults.

According to The Spirits Business, more than 30 public health organizations signed a letter calling on Mars to end the partnership and avoid future alcohol collaborations involving brands popular with young people.

The controversy comes after BuzzBallz faced other criticism over its marketing.

Earlier this year, the Portman Group, a U.K. alcohol industry watchdog, flagged a BuzzBallz vending-machine marketing stunt in London over concerns that it could appeal to people under 18.

The RTD brand has also built a reputation for unusual promotional campaigns, including branded inflatable pools, a kettlebell, collectible handbags, a pink diamond ring and camping gear.

Despite the criticism surrounding the Pop-Tarts collaboration, both companies say the limited-edition products remain on the market while existing inventory lasts. No additional production is planned.