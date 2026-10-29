Suntory Whisky’s brand value has risen 18% to $1.1 billion in 2026, making it the world’s fifth most valuable whisky brand, according to new rankings from brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

The Japanese brand climbed seven places to No. 25 in Brand Finance’s Spirits 50 ranking, which measures the value of the world’s leading spirits brands. Its Brand Strength Index score also increased from 63.8 to 65.7 out of 100, improving its rating from A+ to AA-.

The gains came as Japanese alcoholic drink brands broadly increased in value, even as several established beer, cognac and Scotch whisky brands declined. Brand Finance attributed Suntory’s performance to continued demand for Japanese whisky and the company’s 2025 performance in its home market. Its wider portfolio, including domestic whisky label Kakubin, also remained resilient.

Japanese beer brands also posted gains. Asahi’s brand value increased 3% to $4.7 billion, keeping it at No. 7 among the world’s most valuable beer brands. Kirin rose 8% to $2.3 billion, climbing two places to No. 13. Together, the two brands were valued at $7 billion, making Japan one of the five largest countries by beer brand value in the ranking.

Kaku Highball, another Japanese brand, ranked fourth among ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage brands, with a brand value of $249 million.

“The geography of beer brand growth is shifting, and Japanese brands stand out in this year’s rankings for their consistency,” said Alex Haigh, managing director for Asia Pacific at Brand Finance. He pointed to growth at Asahi, Kirin and Suntory Whisky as established brands including Budweiser, Carlsberg and Hennessy lost value.

The report also highlighted diverging performance across global spirits categories. Tequila was a leading growth category, with José Cuervo’s brand value rising 61% to $1.6 billion. Meanwhile, cognac and Scotch whisky brands faced declines that Brand Finance linked to tariffs and softer demand for premium products.

Chinese baijiu producer Moutai remained the world’s most valuable spirits brand, with a brand value of $59.6 billion. In beer, Corona Extra led at $13.9 billion, while Moët & Chandon was the most valuable Champagne and wine brand at $2.3 billion.

Brand Finance’s Alcoholic Drinks 2026 report evaluates brand value and brand strength across global alcoholic beverage categories. The rankings reflect estimates of brand value, rather than company revenue or sales.