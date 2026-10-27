US Spirits Festival Tour Expands Nationwide in Partnership with Women Leading Spirits

Following The Daily Pour’s recent acquisition of The Rum Lab and its acclaimed Rum Festival & Congress portfolio, Women Leading Spirits announces an expanded alliance that significantly broadens the organization’s national footprint across the U.S. beverage landscape.

The integration establishes a nationwide platform for WLS to lead dynamic seminar tracks, technical workshops, and professional networking sessions. By leveraging The Daily Pour’s growing festival network, WLS will deepen connections between emerging talent, legacy brands and industry educators, ensuring the expansion of the festival circuit directly fosters broader career advancement, mentorship, and leadership visibility across the trade.

“The Daily Pour’s acquisition represents an exciting evolution for U.S. spirits events,” said Larissa Arjona, president of Women Leading Spirits. “This next chapter allows us to expand our reach while building upon the initiatives we have championed across the festival circuit. Our priority remains clear: ensuring professionals across the industry have meaningful access to education, leadership visibility, and the tools necessary to advance the trade.”

2027 Tour Schedule & Category Expansion

The 2027 Rum Festival & Congress tour will highlight rum’s diversity and modern cocktail culture across eight major destinations:

Miami: Feb. 5-6

Washington, D.C.: April 24

Chicago: May 1

New York: June 6

Atlanta: Aug. 21

Dallas: Sept. 11

Dates for Orlando and California will be announced in the coming weeks.

Looking ahead, The Daily Pour will announce upcoming festival dates for tequila and whisky, extending the circuit’s footprint and opening avenues for WLS to expand educational and mentorship initiatives into additional spirits categories.