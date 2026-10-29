The Daily Pour is excited to announce that viral cocktail content creator Johnny Drinks will be at the Whiskey Washback festival in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 6, where he will host an interactive Old Fashioned experience.

The Johnny Drinks Old Fashioned Experience will give attendees the chance to make their own versions of the classic cocktail alongside the Johnny Drinks team. Participants can explore how different whiskeys influence an Old Fashioned’s flavor, experiment with bitters and garnishes, and customize their drinks.

The hands-on session will also cover cocktail-making techniques, from stirring and balancing flavors to adding finishing touches. The experience is designed for both experienced Old Fashioned drinkers and those learning to make the cocktail for the first time.

The experience will feature a selection of whiskeys from Moose and craft cocktail syrups from Hipstirs.

The session is part of Whiskey Washback, which will feature more than 150 whiskeys, craft cocktails, food, music and other activities.

Attendees can get 10% off tickets to Whiskey Washback Austin with the code Johnnydrinks10. Buy your tickets here!