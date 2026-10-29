I drank Guinness 0.0 on draft almost every day in Dublin.

While I’m grateful that most U.S. bars and restaurants have non-alc drink options, we still have a long way to go with draft beer.

Years before I became a journalist covering the non-alcoholic drink industry — or co-founded a botanical beverage company — I spent nearly 10 years bartending in my hometown of Waco, Texas. One of my favorite jobs was at a local drafthouse with more than 100 taps from all over the world.

It was a college bar where crowds went three-deep with thirsty Baylor students ordering Jäger Bombs and Miller Light until 2 a.m., but it was also a destination for serious beer lovers. People traveled across Texas just to work their way through the tap list. Local beer aficionados bar came together each Monday night for “Mug Club,” where they sipped out of personalized mugs. Working there introduced me to the world of craft beer. Before that, all I knew about beer was which brand I preferred to shotgun. My interest was piqued.

Suddenly, I wanted to know why some beers arrived in enormous kegs while others came in something called… pony kegs? I learned how the shape of a glass can change the drinking experience. My taste buds had a religious experience with my first Paulaner Hefe-Weizen on tap. The thick, foamy head atop a creamy, smooth, citrusy mouthfeel refreshed my taste buds while tingling my brain with curiosity. “Now, this is beer,” I thought.

I loved it so much that I wished I could enjoy it as a tasty, everyday beverage without getting drunk. Years later, I discovered Paulaner, and many other European beer companies, were making non-alcoholic beers long before the NA industry was a thing.

The Draft Beer Bottleneck

When I quit drinking in 2015, I didn’t realize how much I’d miss draft beer. Every NA beer I encountered came in a bottle or can. It wasn’t because breweries couldn’t make great alcohol-free beer. It was because draft NA beer turned out to be far more complicated than simply tapping a keg.

“The biggest challenge comes down to preservation and contamination,” says Mikey McFerran, founder of Good Time Brewing. Traditional beer contains alcohol, which naturally helps preserve the product. Non-alcoholic beer doesn’t have that built-in protection, meaning breweries have to rely on other methods to keep the beer fresh without changing its flavor.

Then there’s the draft system itself. “Most bars have closely spaced tap handles,” McFerran explains. “There’s a risk of alcohol entering the NA beer line. If that contamination occurs, the product is no longer non-alcoholic.”

Chris Marshall, founder of Sans Bar — the first non-alcoholic bar in North America — and author of “Faster Than Light,” says the issue starts inside the draft lines themselves.

“Draft lines are long tubes that carry beer from the keg to the tap,” he says. “If they’re not cleaned properly, yeast, bacteria, and other microorganisms can build up inside them. Traditional beer contains alcohol, which offers some protection against microbial growth. NA beer doesn’t have that same protection. So while taste is certainly a concern, it’s also a food safety issue.”

For bars that want to serve NA beer on draft, proper maintenance isn’t optional. “The gold standard is a dedicated draft line for non-alcoholic beer,” Marshall says. “That can be a little more expensive and logistically challenging, but it’s far from impossible.”

McFerran agrees. “Proper cleaning of beer lines and maintaining high levels of quality control are essential,” he shared. “Ideally, a standalone NA beer tap is the best option, but many bars simply don’t have the space.”

So if the logistics are this complicated, why bother? Because draft beer is freaking delicious.

“I think draft beer tastes better overall, whether it’s alcoholic or non-alcoholic,” McFerran says. “It might have something to do with the environment, but draft is popular because you can only get it in bars and restaurants.”

Maybe it’s the carbonation or simply watching a bartender pouring a perfect pint as the foamy head forms atop the glorious liquid. Or maybe it’s because draft beer has never really been about the liquid alone. It’s also about community.

Let’s Grab a (Non-Alc) Pint

Beer culture, especially in places like Ireland and the UK, has long revolved around a simple invitation: Let’s grab a pint. People still want that “peers and beers” experience whether they drink alcohol or not.

Marshall says that’s exactly what he sees at Sans Bar. “People want the same experience they’ve come to expect from traditional bars, and there’s something special about ordering a pint from a tap,” he says. “As the NA category continues to mature, I think more consumers will begin looking for draft options alongside canned and bottled offerings.”

Some bars have already embraced kombucha, cold brew coffee, nitro tea and even cocktails on draft. McFerran sees NA beer as the natural next step. “The fact that bars are accommodating more non-alcoholic options is a great thing,” he says. “It’s only a matter of time before NA beer becomes more commonplace.”

Offering NA beer on tap represents something bigger than just adding another product. It signals that you’re serious about serving non-drinkers and sober-curious consumers.

Nearly Everyone is Drinking Non-Alc Beer

Today’s NA beer drinker isn’t necessarily sober.

Chris Furnari, Athletic Brewing’s senior communications manager, reports that roughly 80% of its customers also drink alcohol, reflecting the growing moderation movement. Consumers aren’t replacing beer; they’re simply expanding their options.

The demand is already there. Since launching its commercial draft program in 2023, Athletic Brewing has sold more than 20,000 kegs, with draft volume up 178% year over year through April 30. Their kegs are shipped cold, stored under 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and require dedicated NA draft lines that are cleaned before tapping and every two weeks thereafter.

Which brings me back to Dublin, where I didn’t have to think about whether a bar would have a draft beer option. I could walk into a pub, order a Guinness 0.0, and take my place at the bar watching the bartender pour me a pint.

As more breweries and bars invest in dedicated draft systems, that experience will become easier to find. Until then, ask your local bars and restaurants to carry non-alcoholic beer on draft.

Sometimes consumer demand is what finally gets a new tap installed.