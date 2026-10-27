A federal judge has rejected Uncle Nearest founder Fawn Weaver’s request to temporarily block the potential sale of the Tennessee whiskey company while she appeals the court-ordered receivership that stripped her of control, according to The Spirits Business.

U.S. District Judge Charles E. Atchley Jr. denied Weaver’s request for a preliminary injunction on Oct. 23, finding that she had not shown a strong likelihood of winning her appeal or that she would suffer irreparable harm if a sale moved forward.

Uncle Nearest has been under court-ordered receivership since August 2025 after defaulting on more than $100 million owed to lender Farm Credit Mid-America. Receiver Phillip G. Young Jr. has confirmed that three potential buyers are competing to acquire the company’s assets.

Weaver filed her injunction request on Oct. 15, arguing that a sale completed before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit rules on her challenge could make it difficult to restore the company’s position if she wins.

She has said she is not seeking to end the receivership or immediately regain control of Uncle Nearest. Instead, she wants to prevent a sale from being finalized while the appeal is pending.

Delaying Sale Could Hurt Uncle Nearest, Judge Says

In rejecting Weaver’s request, Atchley considered whether she was likely to succeed on appeal, whether she would suffer irreparable harm without an injunction, whether an injunction would substantially harm others and whether it would serve the public interest.

The judge found that Weaver had not met the first two requirements. He also concluded that delaying a sale could harm Young, Farm Credit and other creditors.

Atchley noted that the Sixth Circuit’s Oct. 2 decision allowing Weaver’s appeal to proceed did not address whether the receivership should continue or whether she was likely to prevail.

The judge also said a sale was not imminent because no agreement had been reached. Weaver would have an opportunity to challenge the receiver’s proposed Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing through a notice and hearing process, he added.

Young intends to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after negotiating a sale. That process would allow a buyer to acquire Uncle Nearest’s assets without assuming its existing liabilities.

Receiver Warns Brand Value Is Deteriorating

The court’s decision also addressed the financial pressure facing Uncle Nearest. Atchley cited the receiver’s position that the company continues to operate at a loss and that the ongoing litigation has raised concerns among employees, vendors and business partners about its long-term viability.

The receiver has also pointed to weaker alcohol demand, changes in the distribution network and tariffs as factors weighing on the business.

Atchley wrote that the receiver believed Uncle Nearest’s brand value would continue to deteriorate until its assets were sold. He warned that an injunction could remain in place until at least mid-December, when briefing in Weaver’s appeal is scheduled, potentially adding costs and making the assets less attractive to buyers.

The judge found that the public-interest factor was neutral. Weaver had argued that her plan would benefit descendants of Nearest Green, the formerly enslaved man recognized as a pioneering Black distiller whose legacy is central to the brand. His descendant, Victoria Eady Butler, served as Uncle Nearest’s master blender.

However, Atchley also cited the public interest in keeping a company operating, paying its debts, serving customers and preserving employment. With three of the four factors weighing against an injunction, the court denied Weaver’s request.

Weaver’s appeal of the receivership is scheduled to be heard by the Sixth Circuit on Dec. 11.