Absolut Vodka and Charli XCX are teaming up for a two-year partnership that will include limited-edition releases, collectible items, custom glassware and fan events.

The deal brings the vodka brand together with the influential pop star, whose hit 2024 album “brat” won Best Dance/Electronic Album at the Grammy Awards. The partnership will invite fans to help influence future collaborations, according to Absolut.

“When Absolut approached me for a collaboration, I was immediately down because they told me they wanted to do something a little chaotic – which obviously I love so yeah, moments with music, martinis, friends and strangers that’s like so my vibe babes,” Charli XCX said in a news release.

The partnership follows a series of hints during Charli XCX’s recent Los Angeles shows. She posted backstage photos in an “I ❤️ Absolut” T-shirt and featured an “Absolut” and “Dirty Martini” reference during performances of “Card Declined,” with dancers wearing their own takes on the classic “I ❤️” T-shirt.

Click here to find Charli XCX’s Extra Dirty Martini recipe, made with Absolut Vodka.

“Charli doesn’t just have fans, she’s created a whole world around her, and that’s what we want to embrace,” said Craig Van Niekerk, Absolut Vodka’s vice president of global marketing. “Absolut has always believed in the people who push culture forward, so rather than arriving with a rulebook, we want to co-create with Charli and her Angels fandom and see where they take us.”

The companies have not yet announced specific products or dates for the planned releases and events. They encouraged fans to follow Absolut and Charli XCX on social media for updates.