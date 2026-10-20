Bowmore is launching a pair of 20-year-old single malt Scotch whiskies created in collaboration with New York design studio Snarkitecture. The first release, Bowmore Captivo Oak Voyage, arrives in the U.S. in November with a suggested retail price of $350. The second, Bowmore Captivo Sherry Cask Pursuit, will debut in select travel retail markets later this year.

The limited-edition Captivo Collection pairs two 20-year-old whiskies with bottle and packaging designs inspired by the idea of a portal into Bowmore’s world. Snarkitecture co-founder Alex Mustonen drew inspiration from Islay’s landscape and the distillery’s No. 1 Vaults, a historic maturation warehouse.

The collection’s name and design reflect the idea of discovery, with each expression highlighting a different approach to cask maturation.

Two Whiskies, Two Cask Profiles

Bowmore Captivo Oak Voyage is bottled at 50.8% ABV. It spent two decades maturing in American oak ex-bourbon casks before a finishing period in American oak Oloroso sherry butts. Bowmore says the combination brings richness and complexity to the whisky.

Tasting notes include dark cherry, candied orange and Manuka honey, with eucalyptus and toasted oak. The finish features vanilla sweetness and a hint of campfire smoke.

The U.S. release is scheduled for November 2026 at $350 per bottle.

Bowmore Captivo Sherry Cask Pursuit, bottled at 51.8% ABV, is a global travel retail exclusive. It matured in Spanish oak Oloroso sherry and American oak ex-bourbon casks before finishing in an Oloroso sherry hogshead.

The whisky’s tasting notes include mango, honeycomb and vanilla custard, followed by cracked black pepper, treacle and spice. The finish combines tropical fruit, soft oak, smoked toffee and sweet peat smoke, with a touch of charred mango.

The expression is expected to arrive in Taipei and Hong Kong later this year, with additional markets to follow.

A Design Collaboration

Mustonen said the collaboration was Snarkitecture’s first venture into the world of whisky. He drew parallels between whisky production and architectural design, particularly the role of time, patience and curiosity.

“In architecture, spaces and objects invite people to look again and question their assumptions,” Mustonen said. “I discovered whisky-making shares a similar philosophy, rewarding time, patience, and curiosity.”

Each expression has its own portal-inspired design intended to reflect its individual character.

Dr. Calum Fraser, master blender for Scotch and Irish whiskey at Suntory Global Spirits, said the whiskies maintain Bowmore’s signature balance of citrus, sweetness and delicate smoke while showcasing different cask influences.

The collection expands Bowmore’s lineup of aged single malts, with Oak Voyage set for U.S. retail and Sherry Cask Pursuit reserved for travel retail at launch.