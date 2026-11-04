BuzzBallz is giving its supersized cocktails a holiday makeover with limited-edition turkey and nutcracker costumes for its three-liter Boulders.

The BuzzBallz Boulders Holiday Collection will launch in two online drops, Nov. 10 and Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. ET. Each bundle includes a Strawberry ‘Rita BuzzBallz Boulder and a choice of costume for $29.99, plus $5 shipping.

The collection is available exclusively through the brand’s website, with just 40 turkey costumes and 40 nutcracker costumes available. The reusable outfits are designed to fit any BuzzBallz Boulder flavor.

The Friendsgiving Turkey costume features fabric feathers, wings, a beak and orange feet, turning the large cocktail container into a holiday centerpiece. The Holiday Nutcracker costume takes inspiration from the over-the-top holiday decor popular in the 1990s.

BuzzBallz is positioning the costumes as reusable party accessories and gift ideas for holiday gatherings. The company says the outfits can be removed and stored for future celebrations.

BuzzBallz Boulders are three-liter ready-to-drink cocktails with 15% ABV, designed for sharing. The lineup includes six flavors: Berry Cherry Limeade, Lime ‘Rita, Strawberry ‘Rita, Tropic Tang, Pink Lemonsqueezy and Grapes Gone Wild.

The holiday collection is available to adults 21 and older while supplies last.